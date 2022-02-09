KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, of $8.6 million or $1.16 per share.  This compares to net income of $9.9 million or $1.34 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, and compares to net income of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

NASB Financial, Inc.



Financial Highlights



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



















Three Months Ended









    12/31/21

       9/30/21

    12/31/20



EARNINGS DATA:













Net interest income

$

22,348

22,629

25,698





Provision for loan losses



--

--

--





Non-interest income



22,339

24,358

46,689





Non-interest expense



33,345

34,884

37,238





Income tax expense



2,720

2,196

8,471





     Net income

$

8,622

9,907

26,678

















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:













Total assets

$

2,186,808

2,359,371

2,599,116





Total loans held for sale

360,836

576,927

675,383





Total loans held for investment and 

     mortgage-backed securities, net



 

1,381,376

 

1,392,783

 

1,535,963





Customer and brokered deposit

     accounts



 

1,348,531

 

1,351,337

 

1,683,992





Stockholders' equity



394,943

393,346

374,189

















FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:





Book value per share

$

53.29

53.13

50.51





Earnings (loss) per share



1.16

1.34

3.61





Cash dividends paid per share



0.75

2.00

0.55



















Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)



1.52%

1.70%

 

4.14%





Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)



8.75%

 

10.01%

 

29,46%

















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,408,720

7,402,738

7,400,089



 

