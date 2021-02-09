KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, of $26.7 million or $3.61 per share. This compares to net income of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and compares to net income of $14.7 million or $1.99 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
12/31/20
9/30/20
12/31/19
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
25,698
24,577
23,349
Provision for loan losses
--
7,500
--
Non-interest income
46,689
75,095
19,630
Non-interest expense
37,238
39,160
23,332
Income tax expense
8,471
13,818
4,977
Net income
$
26,678
39,194
14,670
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,599,116
2,552,198
2,515,844
Total loans held for sale
675,383
493,212
361,348
Total loans held for investment and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,535,963
1,646,143
1,881,657
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,683,992
1,752,768
1,637,785
Stockholders' equity
374,189
350,382
273,506
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
50.51
47.42
37.08
Earnings (loss) per share
3.61
5.30
1.99
Cash dividends paid per share
0.55
0.55
0.50
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
4.14%
6.09%
2.29%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
29.46%
47.13%
21.90%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,400,089
7,388,493
7,375,103
