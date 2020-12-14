KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share.  This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. 

Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share.  This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019.  The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB").  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.


Financial Highlights


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
















Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended





  9/30/20

 6/30/20

  9/30/19


9/30/20

9/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

24,577

23,923

22,378


94,231

82,672


Provision for loan losses



7,500

1,900

--


10,150

1,750


Non-interest income



75,095

66,584

20,826


174,544

56,286


Non-interest expense



39,160

34,223

24,532


119,332

79,652


Income tax expense



13,818

13,868

4,668


35,788

14,389


     Net income


$

39,194

40,516

14,004


103,505

43,167











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:










Total assets

`

$

2,552,198

2,600,212

2,605,225


2,552,198

2,605,225


Total loans held for sale



493,212

486,077

420,428


493,212

420,428


Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,646,143

1,742,954

1,911,521


1,646,143

1,911,521


Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,752,768

1,824,617

1,828,972


1,752,768

1,828,972


Stockholders' equity



350,382

314,883

262,267


350,382

262,267











FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

47.42

42.62


35.56


47.42

35.56


Earnings per share



5.30

5.48


1.90


14.02

5.85


Cash dividends paid per share



0.55

0.55


0.50


2.15

2.00












Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



6.09%

6.20%


2.22%


4.01%

1.85%


Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



47.13%

55.15%


21.80%


33.79%

17.48%












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,388,493

7,389,089


7,381,378


7,384,118

7,383,976
























