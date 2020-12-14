KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, of $39.2 million or $5.30 per share. This compares to net income of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $14.0 million or $1.90 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Net income for the year ended September 30, 2020, was $103.5 million or $14.02 per share. This compares to net income of $43.2 million or $5.85 per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The increase in earnings was primarily attributable to higher volumes of mortgage banking activity in the current year.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"). Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
9/30/20
6/30/20
9/30/19
9/30/20
9/30/19
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
24,577
23,923
22,378
94,231
82,672
Provision for loan losses
7,500
1,900
--
10,150
1,750
Non-interest income
75,095
66,584
20,826
174,544
56,286
Non-interest expense
39,160
34,223
24,532
119,332
79,652
Income tax expense
13,818
13,868
4,668
35,788
14,389
Net income
$
39,194
40,516
14,004
103,505
43,167
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
`
$
2,552,198
2,600,212
2,605,225
2,552,198
2,605,225
Total loans held for sale
493,212
486,077
420,428
493,212
420,428
Total loans held for investment and mortgage-backed securities, net
1,646,143
1,742,954
1,911,521
1,646,143
1,911,521
Customer and brokered deposit accounts
1,752,768
1,824,617
1,828,972
1,752,768
1,828,972
Stockholders' equity
350,382
314,883
262,267
350,382
262,267
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
47.42
42.62
35.56
47.42
35.56
Earnings per share
5.30
5.48
1.90
14.02
5.85
Cash dividends paid per share
0.55
0.55
0.50
2.15
2.00
Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)
6.09%
6.20%
2.22%
4.01%
1.85%
Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)
47.13%
55.15%
21.80%
33.79%
17.48%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,388,493
7,389,089
7,381,378
7,384,118
7,383,976