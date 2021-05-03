WOODBURY, Minn., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nash Shoker has joined Ideal Credit Union as Branch Manager of the credit union's Stillwater branch. Shoker has 14 years of experience in the financial services industry, including years in management. Prior to joining Ideal, he worked as a Branch Manager for Associated Bank, PNC National Bank and TCF National Bank.
Shoker has a Bachelor's degree in Business Management from Rasmussen College.
Shoker will be responsible for providing leadership and development in all branch operations. He will ensure branch staff will provide excellent member service to exceed members' expectations and will also take an active role in the Stillwater business community.
Shoker takes over management of the Stillwater branch from Hector Perez, who recently transitioned to Branch Manager of Ideal's Inver Grove Heights branch in April.
"Nash is a highly effective communicator and team leader with proven ability to build long-term relationships with members by establishing a high level of confidence and trust," said Brian Sherrick, Ideal CU President/CEO. "We are excited to have Nash on our team."
Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that is dedicated to providing financial services driven by a sincere and personal interest in the needs of our employees, members and community. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of digital banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products, exclusive VIP member payback, business services, and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions. Ideal has been voted "Best Credit Union in the East Metro" four years in a row by readers of the Stillwater Gazette and was named a 2019 Star Tribune Top Workplace. Equal Housing Lender.
