Side Expands Its Unique Brokerage-as-a-Service Platform to South Carolina in Partnership With Decorated Charleston Agents Nate Gainey, Christopher Smith, and Jason Wang
CHALESTON, S.C., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nate Gainey, Christopher Smith, and Jason Wang today announced Three Real Estate and its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands. The collaboration will ensure that Three Real Estate, a company with a mission to empower everyone it serves, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Gainey, Smith, and Wang founded Three Real Estate with 40 years of combined sales experience. The trio's strong record of producing winning results is evidenced by hundreds of millions of dollars in total transaction volume and a high rate of repeat and referral clients.
"Combining forces is the best option to get us where we want to be in the shortest amount of time," Smith said. "We're excited to level up together."
Guided by core values of leadership, impact, integrity, and determination, the Three Real Estate team views real estate as an opportunity to amplify the quality of their clients' lives while positioning them to grow their wealth. A group of expert marketers with extensive sales backgrounds, the team employs cutting-edge tech and analyzes up-to-date data to uncover local and national trends that give clients the edge they need in a competitive market. Three Real Estate will specialize in buyers, sellers, investors, and commercial ventures.
"Three Real Estate is the entire package," Gainey said. "As partners, we'll do incredible things to elevate our industry."
Partnering with Side will ensure Three Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting Three Real Estate with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, Three Real Estate will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"I've loved every Side connection we've made," Wang said. "And with Side's incomparable marketing, technology, and support, we can concentrate on building relationships and providing our diverse clientele with our unique brand of world-class service."
About Three Real Estate
Three Real Estate is a future-oriented, client-focused real estate company with a mission to empower everyone it serves. Its agents have deep experience in marketing, sales, outside-the-box thinking, and navigating the fluid real estate market. Creative, passionate, and disciplined, the Three Real Estate team views each transaction as an opportunity to help people build long-term wealth and goes the distance to ensure clients meet or exceed their real estate goals. For more information, visit http://www.threerealestate.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
