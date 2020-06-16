BOCA RATON, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets, announced today that Nathan Dickstein has joined the firm as a Director. In this role, he will be responsible for the origination and management of aircraft leases, engine leasing pools and related aerospace investments for the AE Industrial Partners Aerospace Opportunities Fund which the firm launched earlier this year.
Mr. Dickstein brings more than 12 years of investment experience in aircraft and engine leasing at investment funds, banks and leasing companies. Prior to joining AEI, he worked on Marathon Asset Management's Structured Credit team where he was responsible for the origination and management of aircraft and aviation-related investments. Previously, Mr. Dickstein sourced, executed and realized aircraft investments for Alterna Capital Partners. His other experience includes Deucalion Aviation Funds, the equity investment arm of DVB Bank, where he was responsible for transaction analysis and deal structuring, and AWAS Aviation Capital, a top 10 aircraft lessor, where he was part of the Risk Management team. Nathan received a B.S. in Commerce with a major in Finance and International Business from the University of Virginia.
"Nathan brings deep aircraft leasing origination and management expertise to our AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund, and we are confident that he will help us identify strong opportunities in this market," said David Rowe, Managing Partner of AEI. "We welcome Nathan to the team as we continue to build this new investment offering."
AEI Aerospace Opportunities Fund pursues a strategy of acquiring commercial aviation aircraft and engine assets to create leases and structured credit solutions designed to produce income and capital appreciation for its investors.
About AE Industrial Partners
AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.
