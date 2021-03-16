OSHKOSH, Wis., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The skill, beauty, and excitement of aerobatic flight will be celebrated on Saturday, June 26, during the inaugural National Aerobatics Day, as announced by the International Aerobatics Club (IAC).
"National Aerobatics Day is the perfect day to host an aerobatic camp, a BBQ, a practice session, or to share videos of aerobatic activity online," said Jim Bourke, IAC President. "With over 40 chapters nationwide and two international chapters, IAC members will be organizing these types of activities and others to engage the public and general aviation pilots in aerobatics."
IAC has established National Aerobatics Day as the fourth Saturday in June each year. It will highlight the dedicated pilots who fly these precision maneuvers as well as the ground support teams that make it possible.
Greg Principato, President and CEO of the National Aeronautic Association, enthusiastically stated: "Aerobatics thrill. They also inspire. And there is no telling to what heights that inspiration will take someone!"
Originally developed as evasive maneuvers during World War I, aerobatics is a proven discipline that builds confidence and improves pilot proficiency. The loops, rolls, hammerheads, and lomcevaks are examples of precision flying at its finest, and most fun!
"There are few things in life and nothing else in aviation that are as joyful and liberating as flying aerobatics," said John Cudahy, President of the International Council of Air Shows. "And the idea of devoting one day each year to celebrating aerobatics is brilliant."
The IAC exists to promote the safety and enjoyment of this great sport - what better way to celebrate than to set aside a special day to recognize the aerobatic community, and engage in sharing a passion that too few get to experience?
More information is available at http://www.iac.org - including IAC chapters throughout the country and IAC contest and events calendars for aerobatic activity on June 26 and year round!
About International Aerobatic Club
The International Aerobatic Club is a division of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and also a division of the National Aeronautic Association. It is responsible for the administration, management, and promotion of the sport of aerobatics in the United States under the applicable regulations of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale in Lausanne, Switzerland. FAI is the world governing body for all sport aviation competitions and record attempts. IAC represents the United States at meetings of the FAI Aerobatics Commission (CIVA) which establishes rules worldwide for aerobatic competitions.
About EAA
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world's most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA's 240,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building, and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to http://www.eaa.org. For continual news updates, connect with http://www.twitter.com/EAA.
Media Contact
Dick Knapinski, EAA, 920-426-6523, DKNAPINSKI@EAA.ORG
Lorrie Penner, International Aerobatic Club, 513-284-5076, editor@iac.org
SOURCE Experimental Aircraft Association