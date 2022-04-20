National Alliance for Caregiving Announces Jason Resendez as New President and CEO - Assumes Leadership July 5th
WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Board of Directors of the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC) announced that it has selected Jason Resendez as its next President and Chief Executive Officer. He will assume leadership of the nation's preeminent caregiving research, advocacy and innovation organization on July 5, 2022 after taking paternity leave.
"We are fortunate to find someone of Jason's caliber and experience to lead the National Alliance for Caregiving through its next phase of impact and growth," said Janet McUlsky, board chair of NAC. "After conducting a nationwide search and assessing a strong pool of candidates, the Board was impressed by Jason's ability to translate research into advocacy and innovative program initiatives to advance economic and racial justice for family caregivers." Added Regina Shih, Board member and Chair of the Recruitment Committee: "The volume of interest in the position and impressive slate of candidates highlights the strong community of advocates, policymakers, and providers who are committed to supporting family caregivers. As we moved through our hiring process, it became clear that Jason is an inspirational leader who can maximize the impact of this expanding community to advance the wellbeing of family caregivers."
"For 26 years, NAC has been a relentless force for improving the lives of family caregivers through agenda-setting research and public policy and I couldn't be more excited to assume this role at a crucial time in our nation's care crisis," said Jason Resendez. "Caregiving connects us all and it is past time that we honor that bond through bolder federal and private sector action," he added.
"On a personal note, I'm grateful to the board and staff for living out their commitment to care by giving me the time that I need to welcome my newborn son to our family," said Resendez. "Being able to take care of your family without worrying about losing your job is a privilege that is out of reach for millions of Americans, which is why we need federal action to guarantee paid leave for all family caregivers."
Jason is the founding executive director of the UsAgainstAlzheimer's Center for Brain Health Equity and principal investigator of a $1.5 million Healthy Brain Initiative cooperative agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While at UsAgainstAlzheimer's, he pioneered the concept of Brain Health Equity through peer-reviewed research, public health partnerships, and public policy.
Under Resendez's leadership, UsAgainstAlzheimer's influenced federal legislation, agency priorities, and multi-million-dollar investments to improve equity in aging research and caregiving. He led advocacy campaigns to pass historic paid leave legislation in the House of Representatives and to target research infrastructure investments in underserved communities.
His efforts to champion health and racial justice for patients and caregivers have earned national recognition and in 2020, Resendez was named one of America's top influencers in aging by PBS's Next Avenue alongside Michael J. Fox and Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
Earlier in his career, Resendez worked at the nation's leading Latino civil rights organizations UnidosUS and LNESC, the education arm of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). He has advised institutions and organizations working to advance equity for communities of color, including the National Institute on Aging, the National Academies of Medicine, the Administration for Community Living, and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute (CHCI).
About the National Alliance for Caregiving
NAC's mission is to build partnerships in research, advocacy, and innovation to make life better for family caregivers. As a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization based in Washington, D.C., NAC envisions a society that values, supports, and empowers family caregivers to thrive at home, work, and life. Learn more at http://www.caregiving.org.
Media Contact
Lauren, Tokarewich, 202-918-1013, lauren@caregiving.org
SOURCE National Alliance for Caregiving