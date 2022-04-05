Steve Kleber, principal of Kleber & Associates and president of the National Remodeling Foundation, has been appointed 2022 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Global Opportunities Board Global Innovation Awards (GIA) Advisor to the National Sales & Marketing Council Awards and Recognition Subcommittee.
ATLANTA, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Kleber, founder and principal of Kleber & Associates and president of the National Remodeling Foundation, has been appointed 2022 National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) Global Opportunities Board Global Innovation Awards (GIA) Advisor to the National Sales & Marketing Council Awards and Recognition Subcommittee. The annual awards were established to recognize the most cutting-edge, advanced and original products, services, homes, communities and champions of the building industry from around the world.
Kleber, an active member of the NAHB Global Opportunities Board, has been involved in the GIA for the past five years. In his role as GIA chairman, Kleber will help to grow the awards program, including soliciting participation, addressing international concerns, increasing overall entries, sponsorships and memberships.
"Steve brings more than three decades of industry expertise to our program and will be integral in helping us achieve our goal of engaging industry professionals in 200 countries across the globe," said S. Robert August, NAHB Global Opportunities Board's Founding Member, Past Chairman, and Global Ambassador and president of North Star Synergies. "The NAHB Global Innovation Awards are all about education and connecting the world through shared knowledge and industry advancements. We are very fortunate to have Steve as our chair for the 2022 awards program."
The 2022 GIA call for award entries will open in July and extend through October 2022.
International applicants are invited to submit in the following categories:
- NAHB Global Innovation Home of the Year
- NAHB Global Innovation Building Materials and Construction Components
- NAHB Global Innovation Research and Exchange
- NAHB Global Innovation Special Purpose Project
- NAHB Global Land Planning
"Being selected to chair this year's Global Innovations Awards is a true honor," said Kleber. "I am looking forward to supporting NAHB's mission to expand its presence to a larger international audience while sharing the many exciting innovations from all over the world that are advancing the building products industry."
Kleber is founder and principal of Kleber & Associates (K&A), a full-service integrated marketing communications agency located in Atlanta. In addition to his role as president of the National Remodeling Foundation, he is immediate past president of the National Kitchen & Bath Association's Center for Kitchen and Bath Education and Research, and serves on the board of The Home Projects Council.
For more information on the Global Opportunities Board, visit http://www.nahb.org. To learn more about Kleber & Associates, visit http://www.kleberandassociates.com.
About Kleber & Associates:
Kleber & Associates (K&A) is a full-service, integrated marketing and public relations agency focused on the home and building products industry. Based in Atlanta, K&A has more than 34 years of experience delivery compelling, creative and measurable results. The agency's trademark is "Right at Home," which is brought to life by building better brands that build better spaces. K&A was founded in 1987 by Steve Kleber, who has a deep understanding of the home and building industry, and brings valuable insights on current market trends and how they relate to architects, builders/remodelers, consumers, designers, distributors and manufacturers. Steve's thought leadership has been featured in numerous industry publications and he is a frequent presenter at national trade shows, including Coverings and the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show, and on webinars for organizations such as the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA).
