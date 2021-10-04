FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors' Committee on Governance has nominated Thomas M. Cothron, LUTCF, Agency Manager with Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company in Ocala, FL, for the position of 2022 NAIFA Secretary. A former member of NAIFA's Board of Trustees, Cothron has been a loyal NAIFA member since 1981.
The Committee has also nominated five members to serve two-year terms on the NAIFA Board of Trustees. The nominees are: Mark Acre, LUTCF, CEO of OneSource Insurance Group in Ozark, MO, (loyal member since 2009); Christopher Gandy, LACP, Founder of Midwest Legacy Group (OneAmerica) in Lisle, IL, (loyal member since 2003); Evelyn Gellar, LUTCF, RICP, CLTC, Partner with New York Life in Melville, NY, (loyal member since 1993); Win Havir, CPCU, CLF, LUTCF, FSS, AIC, LACP, Executive Vice President of Business Development with Educators Insurance Resources Services, Inc. (Horace Mann) in Stillwater, MN, (loyal member since 1997); and Danny O'Connell, LACP, CEO of Next Level Insurance Agency in Addison, TX, (loyal member since 2008).
Acre and Havir are nominated to serve second terms on the Board. Gandy and Gellar are currently appointed Trustees and have been nominated to serve full terms.
Lawrence Holzberg, Managing Director and Director of Insurance and Advance Sales, at Fortis Lux Financial, in Melville, NY, (loyal member since 1990) is slated to serve as 2022 President; Bryon Holz, CLU, ChFC, LUTCF, CASL, LACP, President of Bryon Holz & Associates in Brandon, FL, (loyal member since 1987) as President-Elect; and Brock Jolly, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, CASL, CFBS, of Veritas Financial LLC/MassMutual Financial Group in McLean, VA, (loyal member since 2001) as Treasurer. Thomas O. Michel, LACP, Managing Director of Michel Financial Group in Los Angeles (loyal member since 1986) will continue his service as Immediate Past President.
The nominees will stand for election during the NAIFA's annual business meeting, to be held during the National Leadership Conference in Washington, DC, December 6-7. The Governance Committee consists of 12 NAIFA members and is chaired by NAIFA Past President Jill Judd, LUTCF, FSS, RICP.
"The Governance Committee considered the applications of many strong candidates and decided on a slate of nominees with passion, commitment, and visionary thinking to serve on NAIFA's Board of Trustees," Judd said. "The nominees have a strong understanding of our industry and the needs of NAIFA members. They will work with our Executive Committee and returning Trustees to continue with our year-two implementation of the NAIFA 2025 strategic plan, focused on membership growth, brand amplification, and continued improvement of the membership experience."
ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.
