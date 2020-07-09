WASHINGTON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP), a nonprofit organization representing specialty pharmacy industry stakeholders, announced today the full agenda for the fifth Annual Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference. The conference will take place virtually Monday, September 14, in conjunction with the NASP Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience.
The law conference is being chaired by Jeffrey S. Baird, J.D., chairman of the health care group at Brown & Fortunato, P.C., with Ronald W. Lanton III, Esq., principal at Lanton Law serving as vice chair. The conference features faculty members from Arent Fox LLP; Barclay Damon LLP; Bass, Berry & Sims PLC; Brown & Fortunato PC; Duane Morris LLP; Frier Levitt LLC; Lanton Law; Pepper Hamilton LLP; Quarles & Brady LLP; and WilmerHale.
"NASP is thrilled to once again host our very popular Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference. We are so fortunate to welcome the legal community's brightest and best as faculty for this premier industry event. Best practices are shared throughout this collaborative, engaging, and interactive forum, and continuing education credits for attorneys and pharmacists are also offered. Long after the conference is over, attendees continue to benefit from the connections and partnerships established at the conference," said Sheila M. Arquette, RPH, NASP CEO & President.
The Specialty Pharmacy Law Conference is a unique one-day event intended for general and in-house counsel for national and regional specialty pharmacies, manufacturers, practicing attorneys in health care law, compliance officers and executives. Presentations will feature legal health care experts offering a comprehensive and cohesive view of the specialty pharmacy relationships with payers, referral sources, pharmacy employees, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, regulatory agencies, and investors. Sessions include fraud, buying and selling a specialty pharmacy, issues on pharmacy benefit managers' radar, and effective compliance plans. Attendees can receive continuing legal education and pharmacist continuing education credits. To view the full agenda, click here.
The NASP Annual Meeting & Expo Virtual Experience will take place Sept. 14-18 on a fully-interactive online platform and feature live sessions, preconference workshops, keynote speakers, educational sessions, satellite symposia, and much more. Attendees will also be able to virtually explore the exhibit hall, host private meetings, view research abstracts and hear from nationally renowned keynote speakers.
For registration and additional information, please visit naspmeeting.com.
About NASP
NASP is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit trade organization and is the only nonprofit national association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry, including the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, health plans and integrated delivery systems, wholesalers, group purchasing organizations and pharmacy benefit managers. The mission of NASP is to elevate the practice of specialty pharmacy by developing and promoting continuing professional education and certification while advocating for public policies that ensure patients have appropriate access to specialty medications in tandem with critical services.
The association provides an online education center offering accredited continuing pharmacy education programs, hosts an annual meeting that offers education sessions and continuing education credits, and is the only organization that offers a certification program for specialty pharmacists. NASP members include the nation's leading independent specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, group purchasing organizations, patient advocacy groups, integrated delivery systems and health plans, technology and data management vendors, wholesalers and distributors, and practicing pharmacists. With more than 125 corporate members and 2,000 individual members, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.
