Hundreds of thousands of businesses across the U.S. save money using reward programs provided to them by National Benefit Programs. Since 2009, NBP has been securing major discounts from popular brands for business membership programs run by credit card companies, banks, credit unions, professional associations, and nonprofits. These organizations are very familiar with the value NBP creates, allowing them to acquire more customers and retain members.
As NBP continues to grow its national brand network and advance its technology, the company decided to take on a new name and image better representing the value they bring to clients and their customers. Their new name, Savify, does exactly that. "We're very excited to announce our name change and are confident about our company's direction," said Savify President Diane (Vogt) Faro.
Savify brings time and expense savings, sometimes as much as 80%, on essential and popular products and services from nearly 100 of our most recognized brands. It uses advanced technology to reach end users and enable them quick and simple access to their rewards--another feature reflected in their new name. "Our technology brings small businesses savings that most people don't normally have access to and makes it available in a single interface," said Chief Technology Officer Rob Riggs. "Our users log in and have access to savings from nearly 100 national brands."
The Savify team plans to spread the news about their new name and new look at the Southeast Acquirers Association Annual Conference in Bonita Springs, FL on May 24th. The conference is attended by hundreds of payment provider firms from across the country.
About Savify
Savify increases customer acquisition, loyalty, and retention by giving organizations the ability to provide time and expense savings to its customers. Savify negotiates unsurpassed discounts from leading national providers like UPS, Office Depot, Staples, 1-800-Flowers, and Wyndham Destination Organizations who partner with Savify then pass on those savings to their members, providing more value and offsetting their cost of doing business with them. Business end users access their savings through Savify's web portal and/or app, which organizations may "white label," branding the savings program as their own. Visit http://www.savify.co to learn more about Savify reward programs.
