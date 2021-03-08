WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is pleased to announce its new event schedule. To deliver the full, in-person experience for NCIA's cannabis business events, they have been rescheduled for the second half of 2021.
The Cannabis Business Summit & Expo, originally scheduled for August 3-5, 2021 in San Francisco, will now take place December 15-17, 2021, and will remain at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.
The Midwest Cannabis Business Conference, which was scheduled for August 25-26, 2021 in Detroit, will now take place September 22-23, 2021, and remains at TCF Center.
"While we recognize the inconvenience of a date change, we are confident that this is the best decision for our members, exhibitors, sponsors, and attendees," said Aaron Smith, Chief Executive Officer of NCIA. "The cannabis industry is a tight-knit community, and we're dedicated to providing our members with the highest quality and most enriching experiences in 2021. As we continue to navigate the ever-changing landscape and carry on with our cannabis policy reform efforts in Congress, we look forward to making 2021 a pivotal year for NCIA members and our events program."
As NCIA looks forward to its 2021 cannabis business events, their number one priority is the health & safety of all event participants, in addition to providing a reliably unique and enriching experience for the industry. NCIA will implement health & safety protocols that meet or exceed those set forth by federal, state, and local health departments at all events.
Although the 2021 events have been rescheduled, NCIA continues its advocacy efforts on behalf of cannabis businesses and feels the current state of the legal cannabis industry necessitates the importance of bringing the industry together in 2021. NCIA highlights the fact that in 2020, on the heels of voters in four states approving adult use cannabis measures in November, cannabis became an $18.3 billion industry in the United States and the job market saw a 31% increase in full-time legal cannabis jobs. The appetite for federal reform is stronger than ever with public opinion for legalization ringing in at an all-time high of 68% of Americans.
For more information and updates about NCIA's events, please visit https://nciacannabisevents.com/.
ABOUT NCIA
The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) is the largest cannabis trade association in the U.S. and the only organization broadly representing cannabis-related businesses at the national level. NCIA promotes the growth of a responsible and legitimate cannabis industry and works toward a favorable social, economic, and legal environment for that industry in the United States.
Media Contact
Jon Eickman, MCI USA, +1 972-349-7652, jon.eickman@mci-group.com
SOURCE National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)