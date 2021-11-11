SENECA, S.C., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On November 12-14, Inheritance of Hope (IoH) will host their Annual Legacy Event - a free online offering held each year. This year's guiding theme is "Vision 2021: Hindsight is 20/20."
Vision 2021 is a time for all to reflect, refresh, and be encouraged to build an intentional family legacy. With over 30 presenters including Matthew West, Shae Bynes, Jon Reddick, Jerrad Lopes, Ellie Holcomb, and Megan Marshman, and many breakout sessions, IoH will provide opportunities for all ages to connect and create family memories.
All are invited to attend and come and go as their schedules allow. Register now by visiting InheritanceOfHope.org/Events and join this hope-filled community. Sessions will also be recorded and shared on social media. Follow Inheritance of Hope on Facebook and Instagram to gain access.
The vision will continue as Inheritance of Hope prepares to serve a record number of families through their upcoming Giving Tuesday campaign on November 30. Their goals for 2022 are:
- 100 families served at Legacy Retreats®
- 150 families served at Hope@Home™ Weekends
- Hundreds of people feeling the love every month in Hope@Home™ Groups
- Thousands of people seeing they are not alone and connecting with a hope-filled community that "gets it" at Annual Legacy Events
- Hundreds of thousands of people receiving unique resources for intentional living
The national charity will seek to raise $572,000 in order to accomplish this goal.
You can provide life-changing experiences for families facing the loss of a parent this Giving Tuesday. Visit InheritanceOfHope.org/GT2021 to give and share with others. All gifts now through November 30 will be matched, making double the impact on families facing the loss of a parent.
Inheritance of Hope is a 501(c)(3) charity devoted to inspiring hope in young families facing the loss of a parent. Its story began with one young family facing a parent's terminal illness – a mom and dad with young children looking for resources for their family. Surprisingly, there were none. They decided to create resources for their family and share them with others. Today, Inheritance of Hope serves families throughout the U.S. – a hope-filled community of care that "gets it" through all the ups and downs. Visit InheritanceOfHope.org to learn more about the organization and how you can get involved.
