NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 127 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include... Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, East Stroudsburg, Hackettstown, Wilson, Washington, and Blairstown. This includes the following highways... Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 7. Interstate 80 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 22. Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 299 and 314. Northeast Extension between mile markers 49 and 89. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. &&