SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to changing conditions resulting from COVID-19 (coronavirus), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC), a leading national homebuilder and developer, outlined the strategic and immediate actions being taken for the common good of team members, customers, shareholders and the company during this global crisis. Additionally, the company is sharing a preliminary unaudited Q1 2020 earnings update.
"For many businesses, Taylor Morrison included, the COVID-19 pandemic is uncharted waters," said Sheryl Palmer, Taylor Morrison chairman and CEO. "With suggested guidelines and protocols changing daily, even hourly, we have had to take proactive and preventive measures for the best interest of our team members, customers and trade partners. While transparent, timely communication—with emphasis on health and safety—have always been two of our guiding principles, considering recent events, each has become more important than ever."
Our key operational and financial actions during this extraordinary time include:
Expanded Benefits for Team Members, Health and Safety Measures
Taylor Morrison has long abided by the business philosophy that when you take care of your people, they can take care of your customers.
- A number of personal and workplace safety protocols were put into effect the week of March 9 including but not limited to: enhanced cleaning procedures in offices, design centers, model homes and construction offices; restriction of air travel; cancellation of in-person trainings and meetings; community amenity center closures, etc.
- Division and corporate office team members began a work-from-home protocol effective March 17 and until further notice.
- The company is awarding any team member who tests positive for COVID-19 five additional days of paid time off (PTO) and guaranteeing that all out-of-pocket medical costs associated with a confirmed case will be covered. All team members working in the field will also receive five additional PTO days for any needed quarantine or sick time.
- We contributed additional funds to our internal Taylor Morrison Care Fund in anticipation of any team members who may be impacted by the crisis and in need of financial support. The Care Fund was established in late 2017 after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and has to-date assisted 30 team members and donated thousands to team members in need.
- The company is in the process of implementing a Vacation Donation policy in response to COVID-19 that would allow team members the ability to donate their vacation time to other team members who have been impacted and have exhausted their own available paid time off benefits or who do not qualify for short term disability.
- Frequent personal and workplace safety reminders and updates sent to residents, customers, trades and business partners through calls, email, video and highly visible signage.
- Internal communication includes weekly email and video updates from Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer, and all team member virtual webcast 'Huddles' also conducted by Palmer. The company first introduced the Huddles last year as a daily communication vehicle whereby team members stand together with their teams every morning to discuss cultural and business updates. A dedicated COVID-19 page on the company intranet housing the most current news was also created.
Serving Customers in a Remote World
While Taylor Morrison has long been working to transform the customer experience online through innovative digital options, COVID-19 has catapulted the homebuilder's plans and is requiring the industry as a whole to adapt. This forced evolution to find ways to connect with consumers while abiding by social distancing guidelines will be to the benefit of all future homebuyers.
- A range of virtual options for appointments are being offered—from online home tours and design center selections, to hosting scheduled walkthroughs virtually by leveraging FaceTime or Skype. Customers can schedule virtual or in-person tours from their desktop or mobile devices at www.taylormorrison.com.
- Remote selling environment is available with 360-degree virtual tours on the company website for the homebuyer's ease and convenience. To view a virtual home tour, visit www.taylormorrison.com/virtual-tours.
- New Home Demonstrations—one of the most critical parts of the home closing process—is being offered virtually via FaceTime and other face-to-face video options.
- "Curbside" or "drive thru" closings are being offered nationwide. Customers can park outside the title office and a notary will deliver the documents and witness signatures—all while maintaining six feet of distance.
Protecting Team Members and Customers Amid Essential Service Orders
Taylor Morrison has a responsibility to its customers and communities to continue building houses, so that everyone has a place to go home to. Residential construction continues to be designated as an essential business in nearly all our operating markets and, where appropriate, construction operations continue.
- Team members and trade partners are operating under strict safety protocols and are practicing safe social distancing as recommended by the CDC.
- The company is in frequent communication with customers in backlog and current homeowners to make them aware of the construction activity in active communities and the safety protocols that are in place.
- An emphasis on safety is a key part of the company's DNA, making compliance with additional rigorous safety practices seamless. The company has several ways of ensuring the wellbeing of others, including regularly auditing building practices within communities to 'inspect what is expected' of trades and associated workers.
Other Mitigating Measures
The cyclical nature of homebuilding gives Taylor Morrison a unique advantage to draw upon the institutional muscle and experience of the team to strategically navigate the challenges COVID-19 presents. Despite its financial strength and solid balance sheet, the company has taken several immediate and prudent measures aligned with its core values to assist in weathering the unknown business impacts—starting at the top. While leadership will continue to monitor operations and take actions as required, these measures are intended to reduce the extent of potential impacts to the workforce.
- Chairman and CEO, Sheryl Palmer, requested that our Compensation Committee cancel her recent special equity award, which had a grant date value of $3,000,000.
- Effective immediately, the company's named executive officers have reduced their base salaries by 25 percent and will defer those payments through the duration of the federally imposed social distancing/economic shut down restrictions. Additionally, substantially all members of senior corporate management and division presidents have voluntarily decided to take the same temporary pay deferral.
- Our non-employee directors have agreed to defer their cash retainer fees payable for the second quarter.
- All company team member promotions have been put on temporary hold and the annual merit process for determining compensation increases for all team members has been deferred.
- We are limiting all non-essential cash expenditures including, but not limited to, temporarily reducing or deferring new land acquisitions, phasing development and implementing a revised cadence on all new inventory homes starts.
"When it comes down to what is truly important, my mind instantly goes to one word: community. In good times—and in bad—when we work together and conduct our business with all our stakeholders in mind, we positively impact the communities around us," added Palmer. "We remain focused on taking sustainable steps for the common good of our team members, our customers, and the company. This is an unprecedented time in our country, our business and the world, but if one thing's for certain, it's that we are absolutely in this together."
First Quarter 2020 Preliminary Unaudited Financial Update and Highlights
- Net sales orders were 3,466, a 33 percent increase over the prior year's first quarter
- Average monthly sales pace per community was 3.1, compared to 2.3, a 35 percent increase from Q1 2019
- Home closings were 2,761, a 42 percent increase over the prior year's first quarter
- Ending backlog units were 6,565, a 36 percent increase over the prior year's first quarter
- Available liquidity was more than $750 million at end of quarter, after paying $50 million of debt at the closing of the William Lyon Homes acquisition in February 2020
- Cancellations for the quarter was 13.8 percent compared to 13.3 percent for Q1 2019
- Despite the challenges brought about by COVID-19, our efforts to integrate William Lyon Homes continue on-track through our remote work environment.
"Our strong quarter closings helped to bolster our already healthy liquidity position," said Dave Cone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We ended the quarter with about $750 million in available liquidity through a combination of more than $500 million of cash on hand and the remainder in available capacity on our corporate revolving credit facility. Additionally, there are no senior notes maturities until 2023."
Customer traffic and sales have slowed since social distancing and government mandated economic shutdowns began, and due to uncertainty surrounding this ongoing public health crisis and its continued impact on the U.S. economy, we cannot predict either the near-term or long-term effects that the pandemic will have on our business.
About Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona we operate under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes. We serve a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence.
For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.
