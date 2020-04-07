EUGENE, Ore., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Clean Love®, recognized as a national leader in personal care and sexual health innovation, is proud to publicly announce its long-awaited Medical Advisory Board. The appointment of the board is noteworthy as it further bolsters the company's mission as a trusted and approved brand to gynecologists.
Good Clean Love® prides itself on providing some of the safest and most scientifically-backed products for vaginal care in the industry. As the company continues to expand its product offerings, the Advisory Board provides the future support of expertise in product development, patient needs, and clinical research.
The Medical Advisory Board features six prominent experts across various fields, representing nearly 100 years of collective professional experience in gynecology: Dr. Aimee Gould Shunney, Dr. Cathy Yi, Dr. Tamara Grisales, Dr. Andrew London, Dr. Christina Enzmann, and Dr. Elizabeth O'Hanlon. The group consists of four OBGYNs, a biophysicist, and a naturopath.
Among the board's four OBGYNs are two pelvic medicine experts: Dr. Cathy Yi and Dr. Tamara Grisales. Dr. Yi is an OBGYN with 28 years of experience, specializing in minimally invasive surgery, endometriosis, pelvic medicine, menstrual disorders, female sexual dysfunction and menopausal medicine. Dr. Grisales is an OBGYN whose fellowship specialized in female pelvic medicine and constructive surgery at UCLA.
The remaining two OBGYNs, Dr. Andrew London and Dr. Christina Enzmann, are reproductive tract experts. Dr. London has over 40 years of experience, and Dr. Enzmann comes with 20 years of experience. Both doctors specialize in the woman's reproductive tract, pregnancy and childbirth.
Dr. Aimee Gould Shunney is the board's resident naturopathic doctor. She has been an expert in natural products for nearly 10 years, vocally advocating for people being empowered to use integrative medicine, with a keen focus on uses for CBD.
Dr. Elizabeth O'Hanlon is a biophysicist and expert in probiotic health. Her doctoral research focused on the different parameters for pathogen inactivation by vaginal lactobacilli in vivo versus in vitro and is continuing with examining probiotic development and other means of supplementing womens mucosal and microbiota protection against reproductive tract infections.
"The advisory board is vital to the development of future Good Clean Love products and services," said Wendy Strgar, founder and CEO. "Since 2003, my dream has been to provide real solutions for women's reproductive health and I am confident and grateful that the decades of experience that these board members bring will help us further our legacy of innovation and healthy gynecologist-recommended products."
Learn more at: https://www.resourcesforwomenshealth.org/pages/scientific-advisory-board
About
Good Clean Love is a leading provider of personal care products with patented Bio-Match® technology. Designed by leading scientists, all products are formulated without petrochemicals, parabens and other ingredients that damage vaginal tissue and increase the risk of infection. www.goodcleanlove.com
