JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S., this week made Entrepreneur Magazine's list of 10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From Home Right Now. To celebrate, the company is making its lower-cost franchise model even easier than ever to enter.
This week, the company announced it would remove the insurance experience requirement to its lower-cost, Office Agent franchise model. For people who want to open their own business, this means you can become a franchise owner in Brightway's recession-proof system that offers residual income and in which you can operate out of a professional office space; this significantly reduces your up-front and operating costs.
"We introduced the Office Agent model last year as a flexible, lower-cost option for people with insurance sales experience who wanted to become business owners with the recognition and support of the Brightway brand," said Brightway President and CEO, Michael Miller. "Understanding that the COVID-19 pandemic has many people rethinking their careers and futures, we wanted to remove barriers from entering into the lower-cost model we offer so that more people can realize their dreams of business ownership with Brightway."
Miller added, "We're confident in the success of our model and the holistic business support we offer. In fact, our two largest locations are owned and operated by people who came to Brightway with no insurance background."
The announcement comes just a month after the company announced new flexibility to its franchise contract to make it easier than ever to get started with franchise ownership in a safe, stay-at-home environment. Providing such flexibility for new franchisees will reduce initial expenses involved with leasing office space and build out costs.
Brightway's low-risk, high-reward business opportunities allow people from a wide variety of backgrounds to prosper. A centralized team of experts provides training and support in areas including Customer Service, Accounting, Marketing, Distribution, Business Analytics, Carrier Appointments, Licensing, Onboarding, Training, Hiring and Retaining personnel. The company's signature after-the-sale service empowers franchisees to focus on new business sales and provides their customers the personalized service they deserve.
In addition to providing holistic business support, Brightway has relationships with hundreds of insurance companies, giving franchisees the ability to offer more choice in insurance brands to consumers. During tough financial times, having options is incredibly important for consumers.
Brightway also made Franchise Business Review's list of the Best Low-Cost Franchises to Buy, and Entrepreneur ranked Brightway No. 23 on its list of Top 100 Franchises for Less Than $50,000.
If you are interested in becoming a Brightway Franchise Owner, please fill out this form or you may email franchise@brightway.com.
About Brightway Insurance
Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance distribution company with more than $665 million in annualized written premium, making it one of the largest Personal Lines agencies in the U.S.
Brightway's focus is on producing Win, Win, Win outcomes for consumers by offering customized insurance solutions and for people wishing to sell insurance by providing business opportunities that span from single Agent to multi-unit enterprises. Regardless of the path taken, Brightway provides the support necessary to consistently outsell other insurance agents.
Brightway got its start in 2008 and has since grown to more than 900 people in 207 offices across 22 states serving customers in all 50 states.
Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com, and people wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com.