ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable June 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 28, 2021.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned 3,161 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.6 years. For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

 

