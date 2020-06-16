HERNDON, Va., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Clearinghouse and the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center announced today new members to each of their respective Board of Directors. Dr. Monty Sullivan, System President, Louisiana Community and Technical College System, was named the new board chair, and Dr. Anne Bryant, Executive Director Emerita, National School Boards Association, as the new vice chair.
"I am honored to serve as the next Chair of the National Student Clearinghouse Board of Directors," said Dr. Sullivan. "The Clearinghouse is an important partner for the education sector. Their wide-reaching data analysis, reporting, and research help to inform our work as educators. I'm excited about the Clearinghouse's future and look forward to serving in this leadership role."
"The Clearinghouse's goal of data and information democratization has never been more relevant than it is today," said Rick Torres, President and CEO, National Student Clearinghouse. "To accomplish this end, we are evolving our data and information beyond traditional education to provide a more holistic data driven view of education, skills, and workforce pathways to better directly serve lifelong learners, and institutions of learning and enterprise. With that in mind, we enthusiastically welcome these national leaders in K12, workforce, accreditation, and higher education to the Board of Directors. I look forward to their insights in support of moving the Clearinghouse's mission forward."
The new Clearinghouse board members are:
- Dr. Barbara Brittingham, President of the Commission, New England Commission of Higher Education
- Dr. Carissa Moffat Miller, Executive Director, Council of Chief State School Officers
- Ms. Kathleen McNeely, Senior Vice President of Administration, National Collegiate Athletic Association
- Ms. Van Ton-Quinlivan, Chief Executive Officer, Futuro Health and Emeritus Executive Vice Chancellor, California Community Colleges
The new Research Center board members are:
- Dr. Thomas Brock, Director, Community College Research Center, Teachers College, Columbia University
- Dr. Brian Prescott, Vice President, National Center for Higher Education Management Systems
- Dr. Marsal Stoll, Chief Executive Officer, Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing
- Dr. David R. Troutman, Associate Vice Chancellor, University of Texas System
"The Research Center is very grateful to these three new members for volunteering to serve on our board," said Doug Shapiro, Executive Director of the Research Center. "Particularly as we work to publish data on the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and current events, the Research Center is going to need the advice and experience of all of our board members to help education institutions better serve students and improve outcomes for disadvantaged learners."
The Clearinghouse is governed by a board of directors comprised of a cross-section of the constituencies that it serves, including representatives from educational institutions, educational associations, and the education finance industry. The makeup of the Clearinghouse's board reflects its status as a trusted, neutral, and reliable source for educational information and services.
About the National Student Clearinghouse®
The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges.
The Clearinghouse serves as a single point of contact for the collection and timely exchange of accurate and comprehensive enrollment, degree, and certificate records on behalf of its more than 3,600 participating higher education institutions, which represent 98 percent of all students in public and private U.S. institutions. The Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni.
Through its verification, electronic exchange, and reporting services, the Clearinghouse saves the education community cumulatively over $750 million annually. Most Clearinghouse services are provided to colleges and universities at little or no charge, including enhanced transcript and research services, enabling institutions to redistribute limited staff and budget resources to more important student service efforts. Clearinghouse services are designed to facilitate an institution's compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, The Higher Education Act, and other applicable laws. The Clearinghouse has signed the Student Privacy Pledge and is the first recipient of ikeepsafe.org's FERPA compliance badge, which was awarded to its StudentTracker for High Schools service.
