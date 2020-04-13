HERNDON, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Clearinghouse named today Pepe Carreras as Vice President of Education Solutions. In this role, Mr. Carreras will be responsible for the strategic oversight and leadership of the Clearinghouse's Business Development, Service Innovation Networks, Grants and Program Management and Product Management Divisions, and will report to President and CEO Rick Torres.
Mr. Carreras brings more than 25 years of experience successfully building long-term sustainable value for organizations and their constituencies. He previously served as the College Board's Vice President and General Manager for Puerto Rico and Latin America where he advanced the Board's mission and more than doubled the revenue and students served within the region. Before the College Board, Carreras worked for the Graduate Management Admission Council in marketing and global strategy roles.
He has also built and led digital and strategy startups and worked in several roles in the telecommunications and consumer packaged goods industries. Carreras also served five years on the Board of Directors at the Forte Foundation — a non-profit focused on helping women advance in their business careers.
"Pepe is the right person at the right time to help advance our mission to benefit education and workforce communities and all learners. I'm excited he has decided to join the Clearinghouse's executive team," said Rick Torres, President and CEO of the Clearinghouse. "With Pepe's global and nationwide experience at the College Board, the Graduate Management Admission Council and other organizations, institutions will benefit from his entrepreneurial insight to help lead and navigate the service and platform based opportunities to transform the education to workforce and lifelong learner continuum.
"Additionally, the challenges facing lower income and minority learners have been front and center during this COVID-19 situation. Out of this pandemic, the opportunity for the Clearinghouse to help provide social, equity-based platforms that support the learner has never been greater. I look forward to having Pepe on the team helping to drive these inclusive solutions and services to the benefit of learners, education authorities and the workforce communities."
"From my vantage point, the world of education is at an important cross-roads and through all my research, the Clearinghouse is a genuine national treasure within the education ecosystem," said Carreras. "I'm very excited for this opportunity and in particular, advancing the work I've done in both K-12 and higher education to help improve education outcomes and more."
He has a bachelor's degree from Boston College; an MBA from the Northwestern University Kellogg School of Management; and working on a PhD from the University of the Virgin Islands.
For more information, contact Todd Sedmak at 703-742-4837 or media@studentclearinghouse.org.
About the National Student Clearinghouse®
The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit formed in 1993, is the trusted source for and leading provider of higher education verifications and electronic education record exchanges.
The Clearinghouse serves as a single point of contact for the collection and timely exchange of accurate and comprehensive enrollment, degree, and certificate records on behalf of its more than 3,600 participating higher education institutions, which represent 98 percent of all students in public and private U.S. institutions. The Clearinghouse also provides thousands of high schools and districts with continuing collegiate enrollment, progression, and completion statistics on their alumni.
Through its verification, electronic exchange, and reporting services, the Clearinghouse saves the education community cumulatively more than $750 million annually. Most Clearinghouse services are provided to colleges and universities at little or no charge, including enhanced transcript and research services, enabling institutions to redistribute limited staff and budget resources to more important student service efforts. Clearinghouse services are designed to facilitate an institution's compliance with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, The Higher Education Act, and other applicable laws. The Clearinghouse has signed the Student Privacy Pledge and is the first recipient of ikeepsafe.org's FERPA compliance badge, which was awarded to its StudentTracker for High Schools service.
For more information, visit www.studentclearinghouse.org.