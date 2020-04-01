WASHINGTON, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- McGuireWoods is expanding its significant regulatory and compliance capabilities with the addition of highly accomplished environmental lawyers Makram Jaber, Allison Wood and Aaron Flynn, who join the firm as partners in Washington. D.C.
Jaber, Wood and Flynn bring decades of experience representing large utilities, the oil and gas industry, manufacturers and other companies in regulatory, enforcement and litigation matters involving environmental compliance. They help clients obtain and defend permits and represent them in rulemaking proceedings and federal appeals courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. They join McGuireWoods from Hunton Andrews Kurth.
"Makram, Allison and Aaron are recognized nationally for their command of clean air regulations and how they impact major industries in our economy," said Vishwa Link, chair of McGuireWoods' Regulatory & Compliance Department. "Their experience adds value in many areas of the firm, including our strong energy industry team."
Jaber represents power companies, manufacturers, oil and gas companies, and other clients in regulation of hazardous air pollutants and in new source review permitting, counseling and enforcement. He also handles rulemaking proceedings and related federal courts of appeals cases. His notable litigation matters include Environmental Defense v. Duke Energy in the U.S. Supreme Court and serving as lead counsel in a Tenth Circuit case involving the intersection of the Clean Air Act's regional haze program with the Endangered Species Act. Using his background as a practicing engineer, Jaber represented a large utility in Clean Water Act cases involving coal ash.
Wood advises clients on cutting-edge climate change issues and on other environmental matters. She has represented clients in every major case involving greenhouse gas regulation under the Clean Air Act, including the landmark Supreme Court cases Massachusetts v. EPA and Utility Air Regulatory Group v. EPA. She represented clients in cases alleging nuisance arising from greenhouse gas emissions across the nation, culminating in American Electric Power Co. v. Connecticut before the Supreme Court. She argued before the en banc D.C. Circuit in the litigation over EPA's controversial Clean Power Plan. Wood also has testified before Congress on legal issues surrounding climate change.
Flynn represents clients in major environmental litigation and regulatory matters throughout the country, with a focus on regional haze and national ambient air quality standards. He prepares comments on Clean Air Act rules, designs and obtains permits, and litigates cases in federal courts of appeals. Before moving to private practice, Flynn served as counsel for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President George W. Bush, where he had a broad portfolio including issues under the National Environmental Policy Act, the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.
"Makram, Allison and Aaron have stellar reputations in Washington and nationally," said Todd Mullins, managing partner of the D.C. office and chair of the firm's energy enforcement practice group. "Their experience in rulemaking, permitting and litigation complement our strengths and make our client service capabilities even more powerful."
McGuireWoods' environmental lawyers have deep regional, national and international experience in permitting, enforcement defense, rulemaking, legislation, project development, crisis management and acting as liaisons to government agencies. The team includes former government regulators and lawyers with technical backgrounds in engineering and the natural sciences, as well as noted speakers and writers on regulatory and enforcement developments.
McGuireWoods LLP is a leading international law firm with 1,100 lawyers in 21 offices worldwide. It continuously ranks among the top firms in Financial Times' prestigious North America Innovative Lawyers report. The firm has been recognized 14 times on BTI Consulting's Client Service A-Team — elite firms singled out for client service excellence based on unprompted feedback from clients in major companies. Its full-service public affairs arm, McGuireWoods Consulting LLC, offers infrastructure and economic development, strategic communications and grassroots advocacy, and government relations solutions. For more information, visit www.mcguirewoods.com.
