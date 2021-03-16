LAS VEGAS, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the nation's first Black REALTOR®, LEGACY Home Loans' Founder & CEO Ben Slayton is all too familiar with the challenges Blacks face while working in the mortgage and real estate industry. Ben—along with the leadership team at LEGACY— is determined to equip future generations with the tools needed to succeed within the industry. As such, LEGACY Home Loans, which is the nation's largest Black mortgage lender, has partnered with the HBCU Career Development Marketplace to increase the representation of Blacks in the mortgage industry.
Currently, only 3% of the mortgage industry's loan originators are Black. Loan originators play a vital role in educating the public about available lending options and the path to homeownership. LEGACY believes that by increasing the number of Black loan originators, the company will be able to service more Black communities and in turn, help close the 30% homeownership gap. LEGACY is on a mission to fund $1 Billion dollars to new Black homebuyers by year end 2023.
As a part of its partnership with the HBCU Career Marketplace, LEGACY has selected 14 students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's) across the country to be a part of its program to be trained and employed as professional mortgage loan originators at LEGACY Home Loans. "We are committed to empowering and investing in the next generation of mortgage professionals," said Ben Slayton. "Because of our partnership with the HBCU Marketplace, we are already seeing great results."
LEGACY's partnership with HBCU Marketplace went into effect on December 15, 2020, led by Mark Spencer, LEGACY Home Loans National Mortgage Licensing System (NMLS) Trainer. This month, Selena Washington of the University of Maryland, became the First HBCU graduate to complete the training and sign her employment agreement with LEGACY Home Loans.
"It became apparent very early on that Selena would come out top of the class," stated Mark Spencer. "Selena has obtained her mortgage originator licenses to service Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. which falls in perfect alignment with LEGACY's plans for future growth."
"I am thrilled to begin my new career as a professional mortgage loan originator with LEGACY Home Loans," said Selena Washington." I am looking forward to giving back to the African American community by helping young adults achieve the American dream of homeownership for themselves and by assisting LEGACY in its education efforts. In doing so, I hope to help repair some of the damage caused by the banking industry over the past decades."
"We are profoundly pleased with our relationship with the HBCU Marketplace to help their students begin a career in mortgage banking," explained Ben Slayton, LEGACY's founder and CEO. "We are so proud of Selena and her accomplishment of becoming the very first of our candidates to complete our training program and to pass her state's licensing examinations. We are ecstatic to welcome her to the LEGACY family and look forward to seeing her develop into one of the nation's top mortgage loan originators."
ABOUT LEGACY HOME LOANS
The nation's largest Black mortgage company, LEGACY Home Loans is on a mission to help the Black community build sustainable wealth through homeownership and leaving family legacies. Led by President & CEO Ben Slayton, a 55-year mortgage industry veteran who was also the first Black REALTOR® in America. LEGACY Home Loan's goal is to fund $1 Billion dollars to new Black Homebuyers by year end 2023. LEGACY will accomplish this goal by opening branch locations in every major U.S. city that has 25% or more African American population, with the average home sales prices of $150,000 or higher and with the city's median family income of $50,000 or higher. To date, Slayton has strategically placed branch offices in Atlanta, GA; Tucker, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; and Columbia, Florence and Greenville, SC. For more information about LEGACY Home Loans, please visit https://myhomelegacy.com or call (310) 650-1086.
