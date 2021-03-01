PHOENIX, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc. (ABM), the leader in novel aesthetic products and devices is pleased to announce the debut of their Ambassadorship Program, which brings notable plastic surgeons, dermatologists, medical aesthetic practitioners, and skincare professionals together with one of the fastest growing aesthetic brands in the beauty industry in a unique capacity beyond just providing treatments to consumers.
The brand ambassadors have long been loyal fans some of the Aesthetics Biomedical® brands, Vivace®, SoME® Skincare, PlasmaMD™ and will now have the opportunity to be thought leaders both internally but primarily externally on behalf of Aesthetics Biomedical®. These opportunities for education and awareness include various speaking and media engagements, virtual round tables, participation in sponsored events, social media takeovers, press interviews and more.
"Being an Aesthetics Biomedical® Ambassador means using your platform to truly engage with the community, inspire, teach, and transform the skincare industry. We are really looking at how we can further differentiate ourselves in this unique environment and who better to turn to for wisdom than our physician and provider partners to inform all of our different industry and consumer touch points. We are humbled our aesthetic thought leaders feel so strongly about our products, that they want to be a part of communicating and educating to other physicians, industry professionals, press, and consumers." says Sheldon Larson, Chief Marketing Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical®.
MaryAnn Guerra, Chief Executive Officer at Aesthetics Biomedical® adds: "Our goal is to bring together like-minded, experienced skincare professionals who are passionate about educating the world about health, and beauty. This group will bring their personal perspectives to the community, which we believe is critical to have a fully informed physician and consumer community. We are privileged to have the opportunity to work with this group of world class medical providers."
The program is expected to commence on March 1, 2021 and has already generated significant attention in the aesthetic community with the roster of key opinion leaders from across the nation.
For additional information on Aesthetics Biomedical® or Aesthetics Biomedical's Ambassadorship Program please visit AestheticsBiomedical.com. For more information on Vivace®, please visit VivaceExperience.com and follow @VivaceExperience on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.
Aesthetics Biomedical® Ambassadors:
Dr. Molly Austin
Austin Reddick Dermatology
Dr. Austin's skin care expertise encompasses medical, cosmetic and pediatric dermatology, with special interests in acne, eczema, skin cancer screenings, sun protection, and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. She is humbled and honored to have been named one of D Magazine's Best Doctors consecutively since 2016. Dr. Austin earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She completed her internship in internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and her residency in dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association, and Dallas County Medical Association. She enjoys public speaking and has given lectures to various Dallas social groups on a wide variety of topics ranging from pediatric dermatology and acne to cosmetics and sun protection. Dr. Austin lives in Lakewood area with her husband Tripp, and their two young children, Burns and Virginia. Her family is her greatest joy!
Dr. Kathleen Behr
Behr Laser & Skin Care Center
Dr. Kathleen Behr is a renowned board certified dermatologic surgeon specializing in aesthetic dermatology, laser therapy, and Mohs micrographic surgery. She completed a residency in dermatology at UCLA and was chosen to be chief resident during her last year of residency. She then completed fellowships in Mohs micrographic surgery and cosmetic surgery at UCLA. In 2003, Dr. Behr opened her own dermatology practice in Fresno. Due to her top priority of providing patients with the highest standard of care, her practice grew rapidly, and she moved to a bigger office 4 years later, opening Behr Laser & Skin Care Center soon after. Dr. Behr is known for her Evening of Beauty events that she holds once a year to educate patients and offer special promotions. These events grew to hosting 1700 patients in one day! She is a published author, a national trainer and lecturer, and performs clinical research. She is recognized as one of New Beauty's Top Beauty Doctors (2015-2020). Her office has received Allergan Top 25 status in the country for 2016, 2017, and 2020.
Dr. Monica Bonakdar
Bonakdar Aesthetics
Dr. Monica Bonakdar has been in private practice in Newport Beach, California for over 20 years. She has dedicated her entire practice to transforming her patients into younger and more self-confident versions of themselves with nonsurgical cosmetic dermatology solutions such as Botox Cosmetic, fillers, lasers and cosmeceutical skincare. An Orange County native, Dr. Bonakdar proudly attended University of California, Irvine for her Biological Sciences Bachelor of Science degree and University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine for her Medical Doctorate degree, graduating with Cum Laude and Phi Beta Kappa Honors. Dr. Bonakdar then completed her internship and residency training at University of California, Los Angeles. Returning to her beloved Orange County, Dr. Bonakdar established Bonakdar Aesthetics to provide Newport Beach and neighboring Orange County communities with new and safe cutting edge nonsurgical cosmetic treatments for looking natural, youthful, and beautiful. She continues to be an early adopter of new and safe cutting-edge technologies in the ever-evolving world of for cosmetic medicine.
Dr. Tara Brown
Opulence MedSpa
Dr. Brown has been a practicing ophthalmologist in San Diego for 15 years and is board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology. She graduated from Tulane University Medical School and completed her Ophthalmology Residency at University of California San Diego. Tara Brown MD specializes in neurotoxin injections, dermal fillers, Vivace®, plasma pen, microneedling, body contouring, medical grade chemical peels, PRP facials and hair rejuvenation, facial capillary removal and eyelid rejuvenation surgeries.
Kelly DeWolfe, A.P.N., M.S.
ElevareMD
Kelly DeWolfe is a board certified Acute Care Nurse Practitioner and an Advanced Practice Nurse in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. She is associated with a variety of Chicago hospitals and serves patients in the Southport Corridor and the Chicagoland area. After receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, Kelly earned a Master of Science degree in nursing at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She has focused her career on all elements of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery with a special interest in breast reconstruction, injectables and non-invasive aesthetic treatments.
Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank
PFRANKMD™
Born and raised in Manhattan, and with offices in New York City, the Hamptons, and Miami, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank has become one of the most renowned cosmetic dermatologists in the world. Dr. Frank received his medical degree from New York Medical College. He was trained in Internal Medicine at New York's Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center and completed his Dermatology residency at NYU Langone Medical Center before going into private practice in 2000. His first book, Turning Back the Clock without Losing Time: A Complete Guide to Quick and Easy Cosmetic Rejuvenation, was published by Random House in 2002. In 2005, Dr. Frank launched PFRANKMD™ Skincare, his private label line of products for the consumer market.
Dr. Yael Halaas
Dr. Halaas is double board certified in the most selective field by the American Board of Otolaryngology and the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. In addition, she is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS). Halaas received her undergraduate degree in Art History from Columbia College in New York and graduated in the top ten percent of her medical school class at Cornell University Medical College, with prestigious distinction of membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honor Society. She also earned the American Medical Women's Association award as part of her membership in the top 5% of all graduating physicians during her graduation year. Dr. Halaas is the New York City Director of The R.O.S.E. Fund, a national non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, assisting and empowering women who have broken the cycle of domestic violence. She is also an active member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery.
Dr. Daniel A. Hatef
Hatef Aesthetics
Dr. Dan Hatef is an award winning, board certified, double fellowship trained aesthetic plastic surgeon. With over a hundred peer reviewed publications to date, Dr. Dan is known for his expertise in facial anatomy, breast implant safety, and as an innovator of the Lip Lift. He trained in plastic surgery at UT Southwestern in Dallas, and Baylor in Houston, both world-renowned plastic surgery training programs. Dr. Hatef's overarching philosophy is very basic: A commitment to the finest results while providing individualized care for each patient. He offers aesthetic and non-surgical procedures such as dermal fillers, Botox, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, lip lift and more.
Allison Lester, PA-C
Park Avenue Skincare
Allison Lester, PA-C is a perfectionist with a steady hand, a warm bedside manner, and who delivers transformative results, Allison Lester, PA-C, is a nationally board-certified and New York State licensed Physician Assistant specializing in Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology. Allison has over 10 years of experience, having administered 15,000+ injections (from Botox to Restylane, Juvederm, and more), and now is working with and mentored by Dr. Neal Schultz, one of the world's leading dermatologists. By combining the best of both medical dermatology and aesthetics, Allison consistently delivers outstanding results that are completely natural-looking. She has quickly gained a loyal following thanks to her expert knowledge of facial anatomy, as well as her advanced injection techniques and her innate ability to highlight the uniquely beautiful characteristics of each of her patients. Allison prioritizes her patients by first educating them, so they clearly understand their treatment options and likely outcomes, and then by collaboratively developing a treatment plan, which she looks forward to doing with you.
Dr. Ashley Magovern
Manhattan Dermatology
Board certified dermatologist, Dr. Ashley Magovern earned her MD from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. She completed her medical internship at Stanford University, and her dermatology residency at the University of Illinois, Chicago. Before opening her private practice in Manhattan Beach, California, she worked alongside world-renowned dermatologist Howard Murad at the Murad Inclusive Health Medical Group. Dr. Magovern is also the author of numerous peer-reviewed journal articles. In addition to treating her Manhattan Dermatology patients with skill and a smile, Dr. Magovern is thrilled to serve as the medical director of Dermstore, where she uses her exceptional knowledge of skin care products to help people choose their perfect, personal skin care regimen. She regularly contributes to online articles, gives insight into skin conditions, and provides comprehensive, unbiased reviews. Deeply passionate about skin care, Dr. Magovern's ultimate goal is to help you feel confident in your skin.
Katie Mann, DNP, FNP-C
Curated Medical
Katie Mann, NP, is the founder and lead nurse practitioner and aesthetic specialist at Curated Medical Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Arizona. She decided to become a nurse practitioner and aesthetic specialist because she loved the opportunity to combine science and art in her career. She finds it very rewarding to help patients in this way, and many clients come back and tell her that after their treatment, they feel rejuvenated, and they look the way they feel on the inside. For Katie, it's not about changing your appearance but helping you be your best self.
Katie earned her Bachelor of Science in dietetics from Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. She went on to earn a second Bachelor of Science in nursing from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She continued on this path to earn her Doctor of Nursing Practice and her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington. She has also completed extensive training in advanced injectables and continues to attend aesthetic conferences, seminars, and cadaver labs every year where she is able to learn from other experts in this field. Her favorite procedure to perform is full face restoration using a combination of Botox/Dysport, filler (Juvéderm, Restylane, Sculptra), PDO threads, laser, and skincare. This creates a subtle, natural yet rejuvenated appearance and can help provide contour, lift, slim the face and provide an overall youthful appearance.
Terri Mazaheri, RN
Inside Out Aesthetics
Aesthetic Nurse Injector, Terri Mazaheri, has over 20 years of experience as a nurse specializing in plastic surgery. In 2016, Terri decided to open up her own practice in order to share her expertise in aesthetics and wellness in her own unique way. Terri's mission is not only to help you look your best-she wants you to feel valued and supported by her entire team of amazing women. Once you meet Terri, you'll understand why thousands of clients trust her with their skin year after year. While Terri's talent and knowledge are exceptional, it is her integrity, generous spirit, and heart of gold that make each client feel special and beautiful.
Shelby Miller, DNP, FNP-C
RUMA Medical Aesthetics
Shelby Miller, DNP-FNP-C is the founder of RUMA Medical Aesthetics. She is a board-certified nurse practitioner with a doctorate degree from Gonzaga University. Shelby is a skilled cosmetic injector and well known in the medical aesthetic industry for producing natural, transformative results. Shelby is a national trainer and has educated hundreds of medical providers in the aesthetic community. She founded RUMA Training and conducts many private one-on-one trainings. Shelby also trains nationally for the industry-leading company Galderma.
Dr. Sheila Nazarian
Nazarian Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sheila Nazarian, founder of Nazarian Plastic Surgery, is a top board-certified Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, entrepreneur, social media influencer, wife and mom based in Beverly Hills, CA. In her youth, Dr. Nazarian was accepted by Harvard-Westlake for middle and high school, where she honed her academic and artistic skills. During this time, she was awarded a Bronfman Youth Fellowship in Israel where she received six weeks of leadership training. She attended Columbia University in New York and graduated with a BA in economics with a premedical concentration. From there, she matriculated into Yeshiva University's Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She then matched into a combined plastic surgery residency at the University of Southern California. Besides being one of the nation's top medical authorities, Dr. Nazarian also created The Skin Spot - a curated collection of medical-grade skincare made affordable and understandable. Additionally. she founded the Nazarian Institute as a conference to help luxury brands think BIG- Branding, Innovation and Growth.
Dr. Claire Reddick
Austin Reddick Dermatology
Dr. Reddick takes pride in developing relationships with her patients and working to make complicated medical issues more understandable. She is honored to have been named to Texas Super Doctors Rising Stars in 2013, 2014, and 2015, and to Texas Top Docs in 2018. Dr. Reddick graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School with the distinction of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society membership. She completed her internship at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and went on to her dermatology residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock, Texas. She served as chief resident her final year before returning to Dallas to enter private practice. She is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the American Medical Association (AMA), the Texas Medical Association (TMA), Texas Dermatological Society, Dallas County Medical Society, and the Dallas Dermatological Society. She has loved the privilege of practicing dermatology and the opportunities to speak to various volunteer, social and student groups, as well as continue to teach and mentor medical residents and students. Balancing her career with her family has been possible with the loving support of her husband Stefan, and their three awesome kids Audrey, Reid, and William.
Dr. Anetta Reszko
Annetta Reszko MD, PH.D. is a world-renowned dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College and an Assistant Attending Dermatologist at New York Presbyterian Hospital. As a respected leader in the science of the skin, she has published multiple scientific research articles and reviews and has contributed to leading publications in the fields of dermatology and dermatologic surgery.
Lori J Robertson MSN, FNP-C
Lori Robertson, MSN, FNP-C, has 28 years of experience in ICU/ER/family practice medicine, and has been specializing in aesthetics since 2007. She was the Aesthetic Academy 2014 National Aesthetic Nurse of the Year and 2016 Southern California Aesthetic Nurse of the Year. She trains for both Galderma and Allergan, is a Galderma Top 10 GAIN trainer in the U.S. and sits on the Galderma Global Advisory Board and was on the Allergan Advisory Board from 2014 – 2019. She also currently sits on the Scientific Advisory Board for Dermatology Times and Medical Insight.
Dr. Michael Somenek
Somenek + Pittman MD
Dr. Michael Somenek is a double board certified facial plastic surgeon who practices in Washington, DC. He is the founder of Somenek+PittmanMD, whose practice offers the latest in surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation procedures. Dr. Somenek is the author of many peer-reviewed journal articles and textbook chapters, contributing extensively to his field as he routinely lectures on procedures for facial rejuvenation and developing new nonsurgical innovations worldwide. Dr. Somenek got an undergraduate degree in microbiology at the University of Miami and a medical degree at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He stayed on at this prestigious institution for 5 more years of postgraduate training in otolaryngology, or the study of the head and neck. He then completed an intensive fellowship in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery under the tutelage of world-renowned facial plastic surgeons Dr. J. Regan Thomas (past president of the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) and Dr. Dean Toriumi at the University of Illinois in Chicago. Dr. Somenek is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. As an author of multiple peer-reviewed journal articles, textbook chapters, and presentations at national meetings, he has contributed extensively in his field.
Jennifer Stieber, MS, MPH, AGACNP-BC
SLK Nashville
Jennifer Stieber is an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner and expert in the science of aging. Jennifer's dermatology experience includes working at the celebrity dermatology practice of Dr. Brandt in New York City, and leading all of LaserAway's New York City clinics as their regional clinical director. Jennifer has worked with patients of all backgrounds and skin types, including many of the most well-known celebrities. Born a dual citizen of the Philippines and USA, Jennifer also hopes that her international influences will allow SLK Clinic to deliver the best methods and technology from all corners of the world.
Joie Tavernise
JTAV Clinical Skincare
Joie Tavernise is the founder and owner of JTAV Clinical Skincare, located on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Joie is a member of the Society of Plastic Surgery Skincare Specialists; National Coalition of Estheticians, Manufacturers/Distributors & Associations; and Society for Medical & Clinical Hair Removal and has been a practicing esthetician for 18 years. Through her many years of hands-on experience as an esthetician and business owner, Joie has created a signature method that focuses on a customized experience for every client; one that unites modern technologies with traditional approaches and incorporates a whole body/whole life perspective. Joie and her team then develop a treatment plan centered on both leading-edge non-invasive procedures and time-honored techniques that often get overlooked in today's future-obsessed climate. Balance and a respect for the traditions of skincare are essential to Joie's approach. Joie is a member of the Society of Plastic Surgery Skincare Specialists; National Coalition of Estheticians, Manufacturers/Distributors & Associations; and Society for Medical & Clinical Hair Removal and has been a practicing esthetician for fifteen years.
Dr. Deepa Verma
Synergistiq Continuum
Dr. Verma is double board-certified in family medicine and integrative holistic medicine. She founded Synergistiq Integrative Health, her private practice, in 2013, during a very challenging time in her life. Recently, she has expanded and created Continuum, an offspring of Synergistiq. She is an accomplished dancer and tennis player and wanderlust. She is a key opinion leader for Pathway Genomics, Admera Genetics, and a faculty speaker for A4M, AMMG, AMMPA, and Cutera. Dr. Verma has appeared as a medical advisor on NBC daytime Show and is a regular on Tampa Bay News Channel 9 in Florida. She has also filmed pieces for PBS and Lifetime TV most recently. Dr. Verma will be opening up her second location in Tampa in the spring of 2021.
ABOUT AESTHETICS BIOMEDICAL
Aesthetics Biomedical® Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., is committed to the development and distribution of novel aesthetic devices, products, and services in the global market. Aesthetics Biomedical's innovation center is a leader in breakthrough technologies and combination therapies for its clients, physician network and the aesthetic arena, creating novel patient treatment experiences that benefit from ongoing research, approved clinical indications for use, as well as a personalized approach designed for consumer benefit. Visit AestheticsBiomedical.com or VivaceExperience.com.
