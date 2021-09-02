ATLANTA, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc, (NBIS) today announced that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by Align Financial Holdings, LLC (Align). NBIS is the premier managing general agency specializing in providing risk management, underwriting and claims handling expertise to the crane & rigging, specialized transportation, concrete pump and equipment rental and dealer industries.
NBIS's market leading carrier partnerships, insurance coverages and risk solutions have been developed over twenty years by a team of experienced senior leaders in each respective industry, and by working closely with trade association members to offer best-in-class property & casualty insurance coverage.
Bill Tepe, President of NBIS commented, "Align is the right company to lead NBIS into our next chapter. Their focus on quality underwriting and service, strong carrier and producer relationships, as well as a commitment to put people first compliments the NBIS culture. We are excited about the opportunities to further grow and expand NBIS in partnership with Align. This transaction provides benefits for NBIS's policyholders, carrier and producer partners, employees and shareholders. NBIS Board Directors led by SunTx Capital Partners focused not just on the valuation of the company but the culture of the acquirer and their ability to further grow NBIS."
Kieran Sweeny Founder and CEO of Align stated, "NBIS has a strong reputation as a specialty, niche MGA in the crane & rigging, specialized transportation, concrete pump and equipment rental and dealer industries. NBIS management has strong relationships with producers, markets, and associations to drive continued growth. I welcome the employees of NBIS to the Align family."
Media Contact for NBIS: Lisa McAbee, Marketing Director – (770) 257-1707 lmcabee@nbis.com
About NBIS
NBIS is the premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions for Crane, Rigging, Specialized Transportation, Concrete Pumping and Equipment Dealer/Rental operations in the United States. Risk Solutions include, contract management review, complimentary online driver training courses, complimentary access to over 150+ online & industry specific training classes, safety & regulatory manuals and guides ready to implement as well as partner discounts for Dash Cameras, Telematics and much more. NBIS is an endorsed provider for the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA). Providing coverage and Risk Management Services to prevent losses and give our insureds' the best fighting chance in the event of a claim. For more information about NBIS, please visit http://www.NBIS.com.
Media Contact
Lisa McAbee, NBIS, +1 7702571707, lmcabee@nbis.com
SOURCE NBIS