ATLANTA, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NationsBuilders Insurance Services, Inc. (NBIS), the industry leader in specialty program insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of Keith Adolf to the team of industry experts. Keith serves as NBIS's Assistant Vice President of Risk Management, working with the risk management team, claims, business development, program managers, and underwriting to promote Risk Solutions and develop new products based on industry demand. He joins the NBIS team of experts with over 20 years in the crane & rigging industry. Keith's role at NBIS will include developing partnerships with insurance agency partners, association leaders; and a key resource for the NBIS claims and underwriting teams managing risk management program utilization.
Mr. Adolf's experience includes over two decades of International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) experience, crane operator, crane instructor and subject matter expert for Legal Consulting firms. Keith retains his certifications and licenses earned from NCCCO, IUOE, and OSHA and holds committee positions with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) B30.5 Mobile & Locomotive Crane Committee and the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO)where he sits on the Board of Commissioners and Practical Examination Management Committees. Keith is an experienced safety professional with vast experience as a trainer, operator and leader in the crane industry.
President of NBIS, Bill Tepe remarked, "Keith is a great addition to the NBIS team of experts, his industry knowledge and relationships will serve him well in his position". Mr. Tepe continued, "The regulatory landscape is always changing for the heavy construction industry, staying connected to those trends and building risk solutions to protect our insureds' will be a major focus for Keith".
NBIS provides property & casualty insurance coverage for Crane, Rigging, Specialized Transportation, Concrete Pumping and Equipment Dealer/Rental operations in the United States. Risk Solutions include, contract management review, complimentary online driver training courses, complimentary access to over 150+ online & industry specific training classes, safety & regulatory manuals and guides ready to implement as well as partner discounts for the International Training Institute and Fleet Cost & Care and much more.
Media Contact for NBIS: Lisa McAbee, Marketing Director – (770) 257-1707 lmcabee@nbis.com
About NBIS
NBIS is the Premiere provider of Insurance & Risk Management Solutions to the heavy construction industry and an endorsed provider for the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA) and the American Concrete Pumping Association (ACPA). Providing coverage and Risk Management Services that works to prevent losses and give our insureds' the best fighting chance in the event of a claim. For more information about NBIS, please visit http://www.NBIS.com.
Media Contact
Lisa McAbee, NBIS, +1 7702571707, lmcabee@nbis.com
SOURCE NBIS