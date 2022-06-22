Senior consultant Felix Touza to serve as lead engineer at new Clearwater office. His role will be to expand company's expert witness services throughout the southern states. Touza is a licensed Professional Engineer with over 35 years of experience.
SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ivey Engineering (IEI), a nationwide expert witness and forensic engineering firm, recently announced the opening of its new office in Clearwater, Fla. The new branch opening will allow IEI to provide more expert witness services to clients in the southern states.
"The new location will help us to better serve our existing clients and new clients in Florida and nearby states," said Bill Ivey, president of IEI. "We selected the Tampa area because it is well situated to handle the southeast."
IEI is also pleased to announce that senior consultant Felix Touza will oversee the Clearwater office as lead engineer. Touza, a licensed Professional Engineer in seven states, has been with the firm for five years. He has over 35 years of experience in design, construction administration and forensic analysis of mechanical, plumbing, fire protection and energy management systems.
"Besides his three decades of experience, Felix is smart, friendly, hardworking and a really good engineer," Ivey said. "To top it off, he began his engineering career in Florida and jumped at the opportunity to move back."
Touza holds a Certified in Plumbing Design (CPD) credential and has an EPA 608 Universal Certification.
As lead engineer, Touza performs analysis of alleged construction defects, system failures and product and design defects. Additional responsibilities include mechanical and electrical building condition assessments.
IEI has been offering its nationwide services through its corporate office in San Diego since 1994. So opening the new office in Clearwater was a no brainer for Ivey.
"Besides bringing us more work," Ivey said, "opening the new office will save us time and money from flying back and forth from California."
ABOUT IVEY ENGINEERING
IEI is an expert witness and building systems consulting firm in San Diego, Calif. Established in 1994, IEI services clients in over 30 states. IEI's consultants have experience in the design, construction, service and repair of HVAC, plumbing and fire protection systems, as well as energy-efficiency related issues. To read more about Ivey Engineering and its consulting services, visit the company's website.
