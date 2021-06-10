CARY, N.C., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wolters Kluwer shares how its Vanguard Software solution helped Natrol, a leading wellness platform that offers scientifically-backed, high-quality, and consumer-preferred dietary supplements, craft their demand planning strategy. Natrol used the platform to help discontinue thousands of overlapping product items following their new partnership with Jarrow Formulas. Natrol has been a Vanguard Predictive Planning™ customer since 2018.
"Bringing Natrol's portfolio of wellness products together with Jarrow Formulas has been a complex demand planning project that involves forecasting and managing hundreds of thousands of records on multiple levels. Vanguard's cloud-native, AI-based platform enabled us to create automated, repeatable workflows that both saved our teams days of work and removed the risk of over forecasting due to human error," said Christopher Patterson, Demand Planning Manager at Natrol, Inc.
Transformational supply chain events, such as new company mergers, introduce demand planning strategy challenges, particularly when areas of product overlap exist. Records for discontinued products must be accurately "zeroed out", without losing their historic data and accounting for every level where that item may be accounted for throughout the supply chain. If records are missed, companies risk over forecasting; if records are mistakenly eliminated, they will remain unsold. Cloud-native, well-integrated supply chain planning platforms, like Vanguard's, deliver the ideal mix of speed, accuracy, and low-risk automation to outperform merger supply chain challenges.
"We are consistently impressed with the innovative ways customers like Natrol use the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to drive more efficient supply chain planning outcomes. Combining our collaborative, flexible platform with Natrol's demand planning strategy experts created the ideal opportunity build a time-saving, low-risk, and scalable solution," said Neal Goffman, Chief Operating Officer at Vanguard Software, a part of Wolters Kluwer.
As Natrol continues to merge with Jarrow while expanding across their five vital health product areas, the workflows and automations created for this initial discontinuing demand planning strategy will be available for any future needs, further increasing their efficiency and time saving results.
About Natrol LLC
Born from a passion to improve human wellness worldwide, Natrol LLC is enjoying its 40th anniversary as a leading manufacturer of high quality, innovative products that deliver positive health outcomes to help enhance the quality of everyday life. Founded in 1980 by Elliott Balbert, Natrol has evolved over the past four decades into one of the most recognized brands in the Vitamin, Mineral and Supplement category. In the U.S., Natrol is the #1 brand of Melatonin and the #1 brand of 5-HTP^, and a leader in five vital health areas – Sleep, Immunity, Brain Health, Mood & Stress, and Beauty. Natrol brands include Natrol VMS, Laci Le Beau teas, and NuHair & Shen Min Hair Growth and Rejuvenation products. Natrol distributes nationally as well as internationally in over 60 countries. Visit Natrol's Corporate website for more information.
About Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.
Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.
Vanguard Software is now a part of Wolters Kluwer, aligned with the CCH Tagetik portfolio of corporate performance management solutions. Global Fortune 500 to mid-market companies across every major industry rely on the Vanguard Predictive Planning™ platform to optimize end-to-end integrated business planning and deliver more resilient supply chains. Vanguard's advanced algorithmic modeling, automated workflows, and cloud-based collaboration enable companies to save time, reduce costs and drive increased predictability in their demand, supply, sales and financial planning. To find out more visit http://www.vanguardsw.com.
Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).
For more information, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
