TORONTO, Ontario, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Natural hydrocolloids present an opportunity for manufacturers in 'clean label' product development. With their thickening, stabilizing, gelling, fat-replacing and binding qualities — naturally occurring, plant-based polymers can fulfil many of the same functions as commercial ingredients like xanthan, guar, acacia and cornstarch.
Finely milled flax meal, comprised of water-soluble polysaccharides (hydrocolloids), can offer several advantages over other gums and thickening agents — and can even be used as an egg replacement. It is vegan, non-allergenic, gluten free and non-GMO — making it perfect for use in clean label product formulations. Unique clean-label functionality delivers improvements to texture, freshness, nutrition and stability in various applications.
Join this webinar to hear experts from Bioriginal investigate clean-label product formulation trends and showcase how the functionality of finely milled flax meal powder can be leveraged in a variety of gluten-free bakery, batter and breading, pasta and meat-analogue applications to deliver differentiative textures, enable clean-label declarations and meet the demands of the market.
Join Tom Vierhile, VP Strategic Insights, North America, Innova Market Insights; and Rakesh Kapoor, PhD, Director of Science & Technology, Bioriginal Food & Science Corp., for the live webinar on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Naturally Functional Flax: Formulating Clean-Label Foods for Today's Consumer.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Ayesha Rashid, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 272, arashid@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks