Vitamin D plays a vital role in maintaining a strong, healthy immune system. Dr. Richard Mazess and more than 150 other leading researchers are working to disseminate this knowledge with an open letter (read it at vitamindforall.org) and through partnerships with organizations that provide valuable health resources to local communities. The NatureWise team is proud to contribute 3,000 bottles of Vitamin D3 for distribution to members of the Latinx community in the greater Santa Barbara area.