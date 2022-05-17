Naviga announces its expansion into the Asia Pacific region with its first office in Australia
BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naviga Inc., leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries, announced today that it has expanded its presence into the Asia-Pacific market, allowing the company to better meet the needs of businesses in the region with localized engagement and customer support.
Plans to expand into the APAC region were initiated due to an increased demand for Naviga's products and services. The new office, located in Sydney, Australia, is the company's 18th global location. Naviga will be offering the entire suite of their Content Engagement Platform in Asia-Pacific, which includes numerous digital first and print technology solutions for advertising, content management, audience engagement, and digital distribution.
"At Naviga, we're committed to helping publishers across the globe improve every part of the content engagement lifecycle, from content creation to content monetization," said Scott Roessler, CEO of Naviga. "Our continued growth has opened avenues for us to expand into Asia-Pacific and offer localized support to help our customers. We are thrilled to double down our investment to better serve our customers while expanding our reach in Southeast Asia."
Among Naviga's clients in Asia-Pacific, McPherson Media Group has recently gone live with a combination of content and advertising products within the Naviga Content Engagement Platform. Naviga's solutions enabled McPherson to unify its systems under one vendor, allowing their writers and advertising sales representatives to focus on their work and not the tools they're using.
"Working with Naviga has opened up new opportunities for our team that were not possible before," said Glenn James, CTO at McPherson Media Group. "The experience working with the local Naviga team has surpassed our expectations and with their new office opening, we are pleased with the commitment and investment in the Asia-Pacific region. We look forward to having the opportunity to engage with them on an even deeper level."
Naviga's new office is located at the following address: Level 24, 300 Barangaroo Avenue, Sydney, NSW, 2000.
Naviga (https://navigaglobal.com) is the leading provider of software and services powering media-rich industries. Our Content Engagement Platform (CEP) helps companies create, enrich, deliver and monetize content to manage engagements from end-to-end. Our solutions are easy to use, scalable and agile. Combining our experience in media with a dedication to digital, we've developed software solutions that help any content-driven business meet the demands of the future of information. With headquarters in Bloomington, MN and regional offices throughout the world, Naviga is a trusted partner serving over 1,400 news media, entertainment media, broadcast, magazine, financial services and corporate clients in 45 countries.
