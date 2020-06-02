RICHFIELD, Ohio, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigate360, a full-spectrum safety preparedness and response company, today announced the addition of three new core team members: Chief Marketing Officer Mary Doizé, Vice President of Business Development Paul DiModica, and Vice President of Business Development Tom Walsh. Each of these new senior leaders will play a critical role in Navigate360's continued growth as a leader in the safety preparedness space.
Mary Doizé brings over three decades of experience in SaaS, EdTech, and Human Capital Solutions to her new position as Navigate360's Chief Marketing Officer. Her experience working in Fortune 500 Technology firms for well known brands such as Compaq, Dell, and Sage Software, along with nascent Technology start-ups provides the lens to scale organizations effectively. Mary worked with over 30 small to midsize firms over the past 6 years as a Fractional CMO for Chief Outsiders. Her work entailed building marketing engines for companies so that they could reverse decline and ensure strong growth. Mary has worked with 5 different firms that serve the Education space as well as a multitude of firms serving the Corporate space. She brings industry and scaling experience as well as education technology expertise from her time with learning platform Moodle and Destiny Solutions. Her core focus will be ensuring that the brand best reflects the mission and spirit of Navigate360 and building awareness across the U.S of the growing solutions offering of the company.
Paul DiModica, Navigate360's new Vice President of Business Development, brings over 25 years of senior experience to his new role, where he will lead business development efforts across all commercial product lines. Over the course of his career, Paul has worked in several industries and co-founded two successful software startups that went on to be acquired by public companies. In his role as a technology business success coach at the Value Forward Group, Paul advised over 200 C-level executive teams both domestically and internationally. He is also the author of the books How To Sell Technology and Value Forward Marketing.
Tom Walsh brings over 20 years of sales and marketing experience to his new position as Vice President of Business Development with Navigate360, representing the solution set with the large enterprise segment. Tom honed his expertise in bringing solutions to Fortune 1000 companies ranging from SaaS, Human Capital Management, Sales Acceleration and Marketing during his time with notable brands such as Citigroup, Monster.com, CareerArc Group, Avention and Dun & Bradstreet.
"These exciting additions to our team reflect the continued positive momentum and direction Navigate360 is heading in advancing modern safety in our communities" commented JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate360. "Mary, Paul and Tom bring exceptional leadership and industry experience to our team as we launch new products and services to help customers navigate COVID-19 and return to school and work safely. Our solutions and services have never been more vital — and our customers see that. These new senior members of our team will help to continue to expand our offerings and provide new levels of support to our customers, enabling them to carry out the essential tasks of educating future generations and driving the economy forward."
About Navigate360
Navigate360 boldly confronts the challenges communities face by creating safe environments where they can thrive and focus on their true mission. Through technology, education and services, Navigate360 offers solutions spanning the full spectrum of safety – from prevention and preparation through response and recovery. Navigate360 is defining a modern approach to safety using rapid innovation and unparalleled expertise to provide the solutions necessary to build safer tomorrows. To learn more about Navigate360, visit: www.navigate360.com.
