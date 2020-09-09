- Reports third quarter 2020 net loss of $37 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, on revenues of $1.7 billion - Generates $104 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter; reports an adjusted net loss of $8 million - Generates $154 million of manufacturing free cash flow - Ends the third quarter with $1.6 billion in manufacturing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities - Plans additional cost-savings actions towards SG&A target of 7 to 9 percent of revenues - Announces plans to dual-build diesel and electric vehicles in San Antonio