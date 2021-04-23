DUBLIN, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Navitas Semiconductor today reported the successful debut of GaNFast™ power ICs in a wide range of industrial applications at the three-day Electronica China 2021 Electronics Show, held at the Shanghai International Expo Centre (SNIEC) April 14th -16th.
Gallium nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor technology that runs up to 20x faster than old, slow silicon (Si), and enables up to 3x more power or 3x faster charging in half the size & weight, with up to 40% energy savings. GaNFast power ICs integrate GaN power and drive plus protection and control to deliver the simplest, smallest, fastest and now even higher-power performance.
Electronica China is a critical in-person event for the electronics industry, with an exhibition area of nearly 65,000 m2, over 1,100 high-quality electronics companies and almost 50,000 expert participants from Xiaomi, TE Connectivity, Honeywell and other tier-1 manufacturers.
At the heart of the world's top power company exhibits, the Navitas booth was very lively, with over 1,200 visitors who came to experience GaNFast technology and discover how this next-generation technology can revolutionize power electronics from 10's watts to 10's of kW. Over 75 customer projects are in mass production with Navitas GaN, including Xiaomi, Lenovo, Dell, OPPO and Amazon, and over 150 customer projects in development.
The industrial examples covered a broad range, from a 50W fast-acting smart circuit breaker, to 1,200W server power supply. A 500W portable power station (DC-AC inverter) was shown with over 98% efficiency, and the world's highest-power 1kW 400V-input 'quarter brick' DC-DC converter from Density Power was displayed at the booth and featured in a technical talk.
At the International Power Electronics Innovation Forum, Mr. Lin Dong, Navitas Senior Application Director presented "The Future of Power: High-Frequency Systems Enabled by GaN" to a large, in-person audience of over 500 people, plus others via live-stream. Lin Dong discussed how advanced engineers had been frustrated by old silicon technology, and were now introducing new, high-frequency topologies using GaN to deliver up to 6x more power in industrial applications.
Two other characters made Electronica China debuts – the unique "Little GaN Star Twins" mascots Xiao Dan ("Little Nitrogen") and Xiao Jia ("Little Gallium"). When they get together to make gallium nitride, it's fast—charging fun! Xiao Dan and Xiao Jia are full of vitality, representing the speed, power and passion of the next-generation GaN in the power electronics industry. The twins gave gifts to the live audience, spread the good news about GaN, and learned about the latest applications of GaN in the industrial field with the audience.
Their appearance was highly praised by the forum host, Prof. Tang Hao Tian, chairman of the Shanghai branch of IEEE Power Electronics Branch (PELS). "Thank you very much for the arrival of the Navitas mascots Xiao Dan and Xiao Jia to our forum! They add a unique, fun atmosphere to the scene!"
"From our strong position in the mobile fast-charger market, Electronica China was the perfect venue for Navitas to demonstrate expansion into the industrial market, with a variety of AC-DC, DC-DC and DC-AC applications over a broad power range," said Stephen Oliver, Navitas VP of corporate marketing and investor relations. "When you add renewables, data center and EV / eMobility markets, GaN is projected to address markets valued at over $13B by 2026 and, looking ahead with an eye on the health of our world, GaN can impact up to 2.6 Gtons of CO2 reduction in 2050."
Navitas Semiconductor Ltd. is the world's first and only GaN Power IC company, founded in 2014. Navitas has a strong and growing team of power semiconductor industry experts with a combined 300 years of experience in materials, devices, applications, systems and marketing, plus a proven record of innovation with over 300 patents among its founders. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 120 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 18 million GaNFast power ICs have been shipped with zero failures.
The 2021 Munich Shanghai Electronics Fair (Electronica China) brings together more than 1,100 high-quality electronics companies at home and abroad to create a professional display platform that spans the upstream and downstream of the industry from product design to application landing. The exhibition includes semiconductors, embedded systems, sensors, connectors, passive components, power supplies, test and measurement, Internet of Things technology, automotive electronics and testing, PCB, EMS, display technology, and is one of the top global events in the electronics industry.
