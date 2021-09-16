VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On Tuesday evening, the Navy SEAL Foundation hosted its 10th Annual Midwest Evening of Tribute at the beautiful Chicago Hilton. While adhering to local health and safety regulations, hundreds of dedicated patriots and supporters gathered to take in the star-studded program while hundreds more from all over the United States watched the streaming broadcast.
The annual Evening of Tribute event recognizes the courage, commitment, service, and sacrifice of the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and the warriors and families who ensure our nation's safety. This year's event, chaired by Anna and Greg Brown, coincided with the United States' recent withdrawal from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, details not lost on those in attendance.
Robin King, CEO of the Navy SEAL Foundation, welcomed guests and spoke poignantly about the moment twenty years ago when everything changed for our nation from her perspective as a SEAL spouse. She talked about the expectations that our nation puts on our military members and how warriors and families in NSW meet those expectations through extraordinary personal sacrifice.
King went on to thank NSF's donors and fundraisers for their continued support of the mission and for allowing the Navy SEAL Foundation to honor its commitment to always be there for warriors and families, including NSW's Gold Star and Surviving Family members. She then welcomed Greg Brown to the stage.
Brown, who co-chaired the event with his wife Anna, addressed the crowd and recognized those in attendance who served in America's armed forces, both past, and present. "A year ago, when we started planning this very special evening, we knew that it would be held right after the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 -- a day that forever changed our lives and our country," said Brown. He continued, "and we knew it would also be a very special time to honor the brave, the fearless, and the selfless Navy SEALs and Naval Special Warfare [community]."
After his remarks, Mr. Brown introduced George Tenet, the United States' longest-serving Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, who joined him on stage.
Mr. Tenet spoke about his experiences while serving as CIA director during the attacks of 9-11 and working with President George W. Bush. He also shared the significance of the Navy SEAL Foundation's Patriot Award, which recognizes individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the nation's betterment and embody the SEAL community's values. Mr. Tenet then presented the prestigious award to Mr. David Herro, chief investment officer of international equities at Harris Associates.
Command Master Chief Steven Matulewics gave a stirring toast to the fallen warriors of Naval Special Warfare, a tribute made even more touching as many Gold Star and Surviving Family members were in attendance.
After dinner was served, Greg Brown returned to the stage to welcome the evening's special guest, 43rd President of the United States, George W. Bush, who joined Brown for a moderated discussion reflecting on 9-11-01 and the important role of the U.S. military.
During the discussion, Brown recalled President Bush's message to service members from his speech in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9-11. "The cause you have pursued in the call of duty is the noblest America has to offer. You have shielded your fellow citizens from danger. You have defended the beliefs of your country and advanced the rights of the downtrodden. You have been the face of hope and mercy in dark places. You have been a force for good in the world. And nothing that has followed...nothing...can tarnish your honor or diminish your accomplishments. To you and the honored dead, our country is forever grateful."
Mr. Brown concluded the evening by thanking those in attendance for their steadfast support of the Navy SEAL Foundation and America's warriors and families.
Anna and Greg Brown served as the 2021 Evening of Tribute chairs. They were joined in support by many generous individuals and companies, including AON, Janet and Craig Duchossois, Kenneth C. Griffin, GCM Grosvenor, Kristen Hertel and Muneer Satter, Richard S. Holson III, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, The Lakonishok & Teuscher Families, Cindy and Robert Mayo, Pritzker Military Foundation in recognition of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, Lydia and Patrick G. Ryan Jr., Shirley & Patrick G. Ryan Sr, Sandi and Bill Strong, Diane and Richard Templer, and Robin and Mike Zafirovski.
The 2022 Navy SEAL Foundation Evening of Tribute is planned for next September.
About the Navy SEAL Foundation:
The mission of the Navy SEAL Foundation (NSF) is to provide immediate and ongoing support and assistance to the Naval Special Warfare (NSW) community and its families, the families of NSW fallen, and SEAL and SWCC veterans.
U.S. Navy SEALs have been in sustained combat for nearly two decades, performing hazardous work in unforgiving environments at an unrelenting pace. NSW operators are currently deployed in over 30+ countries worldwide and can spend up to 270 days each year in harm's way.
The Navy SEAL Foundation stands behind these warriors and their families by providing a comprehensive set of programs specifically designed to improve health and welfare, build and enhance resiliency, empower and educate families and provide critical support during illness, injury or loss.
Like the community it serves, the Navy SEAL Foundation is a high-performing organization committed to excellence. NSF has been awarded the coveted 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator since 2009 and has earned a perfect score of "100" each year since 2014 for financial health, accountability, and transparency, placing NSF in the top 1% of rated charities. Ninety-three cents of every dollar donated goes directly to programs or is retained for future mission use.
The Navy SEAL Foundation is a 501c3 national non-profit charitable organization. TAX-ID 31-1728910. NSF is a non-federal entity, and it is not a part of the Department of Defense or any of its components, and it has no governmental status.
