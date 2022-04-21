The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Chicago Chapter invites you to the 39th Annual Celebration of Achievement hybrid in-person/virtual conference, which will take place on April 29 to honor and empower women business owners.
This year's theme of "The Power of Community – Support, Energy & Rejuvenation" focuses on advancing women entrepreneurs by lifting them up during challenging and uncertain times. The event will attract 400+ in-person attendees and online viewers to participate in educational workshops and exhibit halls. Topics will provide essential information for business owners to excel post-pandemic, including sessions about best practices in recruiting/retaining employees, navigating growth through change, leveraging supplier diversity initiatives to your advantage, and much more.
This full day of learning and inspiration will feature dynamic keynote speaker, Magie Cook, a trailblazing Latina entrepreneur, philanthropist and expert in the field of business and personal development who helps entrepreneurs discover their hidden personal power to increase revenue and make an impact in the world. Having grown up an impoverished orphan, her life's story is enlightening, motivating and very relatable in today's business environment. Magie has received numerous awards, including a Nobel Entrepreneurial Prize, and has worked with dozens of Fortune 100 and 500 companies, professional athletes, influencers and thought leaders.
"In addition to powerful speakers who will help today's business owners stop striving and start thriving, 'The Power of Community' will bring female entrepreneurs together to converse, connect and collaborate. The welcoming collective of NAWBO allows women business owners to support each other in a powerful way because we understand one another on a deeper level," explained NAWBO Chicago President Elizabeth Colón, who is the President and CEO of Metaphrasis Language & Cultural Solutions.
In addition to the educational sessions, the Celebration of Achievement also features components such as how to pitch your business, a speed coaching segment, and an expo of resources that can benefit female entrepreneurs. And if all of that is not enough, the day concludes with a cocktail and chocolate reception sponsored by First Midwest Bank where women business owners can come together and experience "The Power of Community" firsthand.
The public is invited to attend the onsite/online conference. Don't delay. Visit http://www.nawbochicago.org for more information.
WHAT: 39th Annual NAWBO Chicago Celebration of Achievement Conference
WHERE: Hyatt Lodge (2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, IL 60523) and Online
WHEN: Friday, April 29, 2022 – 8 am to 6 pm
COST: Member - $150.00
Non-Member - $175.00
10-Ticket Bundle - $1,500.00
Exhibitor Table - $500.00
Supporting Sponsor - $1,000.00
Member Virtual - $125.00
Non-Member Virtual - $150.00
10 Ticket Bundle Virtual - $1,250.00
AWARD RECIPIENTS:
Visionary Award – Magie Cook
Woman Business Owner: Shital Daftari, Saris and Things
Member of the Year: Vanessa Jackson, The Lemon Ad Stand
Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Amelia Forczak, Pithy Wordsmithery
WHY: NAWBO celebrates the courageous founders who joined to remove obstacles and create opportunities for other women entrepreneurs across the country. Today, NAWBO boasts 5,000 members and 60 chapters nationwide. It is the only member organization representing women entrepreneurs in all sectors, sizes and stages of their business development. With 400 members, the Chicago Area Chapter is the largest NAWBO group in the country. For more information, visit http://www.nawbochicago.org
WHO: Founded in 1975, NAWBO is the unified voice of America's more than 10 million women-owned businesses representing the fastest growing segment of the economy. NAWBO is the only dues-based organization representing the interests of all women entrepreneurs across all industries. NAWBO develops programs that help navigate women entrepreneurs through the various stages of their business growth. For more information about NAWBO Chicago, visit http://www.nawbochicago.org
