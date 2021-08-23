Nayax Logo

Nayax Logo

 By Nayax

HERZLIYA, Israel, August 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayax Ltd. (TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

"As governments around the world eased restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a surge in consumers' preference to pay with cashless payments and continued to scale our marketing and sales efforts to help merchants grow their business with our complete merchant platform. These efforts led to a robust quarter with revenue increasing 121% year over year, reaching $31 million," commented Yair Nechmad, Nayax's CEO and Chairman of the Board.

"Following the successful public offering and debut on the TASE in May 2021, Nayax's second quarter performance reflects our ability to maintain a healthy growth rate as the economy rebounds to the "new normal". We finalized the acquisition of Weezmo, a start-up company in the field of interactive, customizable receipts, which is another step for extending and enhancing our consumer engagement and omni-channel platform" concluded Nechmad.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $31 million, an increase of 121% over Q2 2020. 

Managed and connected devices grew 40% year over year for the quarter to more than 432,000.

Quarterly gross transaction value grew 160% from the same quarter last year to $344 million

Recurring revenue from monthly SAAS and processing fees grew more than 100% over Q2 2020, reflecting a share of total revenue of 56% in the current quarter. 

Gross margin was 43%, representing strong sales this quarter of new POS devices, the enablers of future service and processing revenues. Gross profit reached $13.3 million, an increase of 85% over Q2 2020. 

Operational expenses, including research and development, share-based compensation expenses, depreciation, amortization and excluding IPO-related expenses, amounted to $15.8 million, an increase of 95% over Q2 2020. This is the result of our growth strategy to increase sales, marketing, R&D staff and enhance overall global infrastructure. 

Operating loss was $4.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $1 million in Q2 2020. 

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 million, an increase of 75% over Q2 2020.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.9 million, or $0.019 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or $0.006 per diluted shares for the second quarter of 2020.

As of June 30th, 2021, Nayax had $113 million in cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP Results ($M)

Revenue Breakdown 

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change (%)

SAAS & Payment Processing

17.2

8.6

100%

POS Devices

13.8

5.4

156%

Total Revenue

31.0

14.0

121%

 

Nayax generates revenues from the sale of IoT POS devices, SAAS and processing fees. The Company provides processing and business operations solutions and services via a global platform. This quarter the Company saw a strong demand for POS devices in all territories. Sales of POS devices constituted 44.5% of total revenue this quarter, compared to 38.6% in the same quarter last year. This growth relates, to some extent, to the market returning to post pandemic normalcy. The revenue mix, including a higher portion of POS devices this quarter, impacted the Company's overall gross margin.

Second Quarter Business Highlights

Total number of managed and connected devices for the quarter reached 432,000, an increase of 40% over the number of managed and connected devices in Q2 2020 and representing an increase of 30,000 new managed and connected devices compared to the previous quarter.

Operational expenses amounted to $8.7 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. Research and development expenses were $4.2 million, excluding share-based compensation expenses. These expenses increased 66% and 143%, respectively, compared to the same quarter last year. This represents our continuing investment in innovation and global recruitment expansion.

We continue to expand our worldwide presence through a proven partnership strategy, growing within our customer base, capturing new market share, expanding to new verticals, and launching strategic marketing initiatives. 

Second Quarter Key Performance Indicators

Key Performance Indicators

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

Change (%)

Total Transaction Value ($m)

344

132

160%

Number of Transactions (millions)

186

83

124%

Take Rate % (Payments) (*)

2.57%

2.48%

3.63%

Managed and Connected devices

432,000

308,000

40%

(*) Take Rate % - Payment service providers typically take a percentage of every transaction in exchange for facilitating the movement of funds from the buyer to the seller. It is calculated by the total transaction value divided by the Company's processing revenue in the same quarter.

Outlook

We expect that unattended retail will benefit from increased adoption, tied with an accelerated shift in consumer behavior towards digital payments.

We will continue to pursue marketing and sales initiatives in new markets to support company growth through global diversification. Consumer behavior is expected to change as the world adapts to a new reality and learns how to live with the pandemic or similar threats, leading to increased cashless payments and subscriptions to our services by retailers.

The environment for cashless payment solutions has been directly correlated with companies' digital transformations and is imperative for adopting other technologies still in development. Annual revenue is expected to reach over $200 million in the mid – to - long term, fueled by organic growth and strategic M&A. An accelerated growth rate of 30% in the medium term will also be supported by customer growth, market penetration, and continued expansion of our platform. Gross margin in the long run is expected to reach 50% through a combination of providing leasing options for IoT POS, while increasing the share of SAAS and processing payments out of total revenue. Furthermore, we expect that the combination of increased operational efficiency with growing total revenue will result in the long-term EBITDA margin stabilizing around 30%. 

An English translation of the full financial statements can be found on our web site: https://ir.nayax.com/

Conference Call & Webcast Information

Nayax will host a conference call to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, today, Monday, August 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer and Sagit Manor, Chief Financial Officer will review the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call at least five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-866-777-2509

ISRAEL TOLL-FREE: 1-80-9212373

INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-5413 

WEBCAST LINK: 

https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ge9Ube3b

The Company encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following linkhttps://dpregister.com/sreg/10158266/ea98f08302. Callers will receive a unique dial-in upon registration, which enables immediate access on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. The conference call will also be available via live webcast from a link on Nayax's Investor Relations website. 

A replay of the conference call will be available from August 24, 2021, to September 6, 2021. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers: 

Replay TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529

Replay TOLL/INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088

Replay Pin Number: 10158266

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payment platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution, including localized cashless payment acceptance, a management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. Founded in the unattended retail industry, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across all channels globally. Today, Nayax has 10 global offices, over 400 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant and payment method integration and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency.

Visit www.nayax.com for more information.

The securities referred to in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under the securities laws of any state of the United States, and may not be offered, sold, resold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. In the United States, any offer of the ordinary shares will be made only to "qualified institutional buyers" as defined in and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act or another available exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Outside the United States, any offer will be made in accordance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Forward looking statement

The information included in this press release contains, or may be deemed to contain, forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). Said forward-looking statements, relating to the initial public offering, are subject to uncertainties and assumptions and the actual results may materially differ. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Nayax on the date hereof.  All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Nayax are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. Nayax does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

ir@nayax.com 

Tel: +1-917-6078654

 

 

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION









June 30



December 31







2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)



Note



U.S. dollars in thousands

ASSETS































CURRENT ASSETS:















Cash and cash equivalents





113,050



7,029



8,195

Restricted cash transferable to customers for















   processing activity





23,050



9,231



18,166

Short-term bank deposits





99



22



87

Receivables for processing activity





14,812



9,622



7,213

Accounts receivable:















   Trade, net





16,678



8,214



13,840

   Others





2,003



1,954



1,976

Inventories





5,133



5,524



5,041

Total current assets





174,825



41,596



54,518

















NON-CURRENT ASSETS:















Long-term bank deposits





817



663



798

Long-term receivables

5b, 5c



880



-



-

Investment in associate

5b



2,092



-



-

Property, plant and equipment, net





4,805



3,693



5,047

Right-of-use assets, net





5,803



3,940



4,761

Goodwill and intangible assets, net





36,450



24,511



27,388

Deferred income tax





202



135



241

Total non-current assets





51,049



32,942



38,235

TOTAL ASSETS





225,874



74,538



92,753

















 

 







June 30



December 31







2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)



Note



U.S. dollars in thousands

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY































CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Short-term bank borrowings





3



5,842



11,589

Short-term bank loans and current maturities of















   long-term bank loans





2,355



1,250



1,938

Current maturities of loans from others





3,154



1,780



3,041

Current maturities of other long-term liabilities





756



524



686

Current maturities of leases liabilities





1,269



1,241



1,320

Payables in respect of processing activity





46,202



19,968



27,181

Liabilities in connection with acquisition of investees

5a



871



-



-

Accounts payable:















   Trade





8,767



6,404



10,998

   Other





7,364



3,948



5,498

Total current liabilities





70,741



40,957



62,251

















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:















Long-term bank loans





3,701



6,008



5,391

Long-term loans from others





1,694



3,986



2,662

Long-term loans from shareholders





-



592



-

Retirement benefit obligation, net





943



614



894

Other long-term liabilities





1,736



3,393



3,374

Lease liabilities





5,835



4,078



5,154

Deferred income tax





1,187



569



526

Total non-current liabilities





15,096



19,240



18,001

TOTAL LIABILITIES





85,837



60,197



80,252

















EQUITY:















Equity attributed to parent company's shareholders:















Share capital





8



7



7

Share premium





149,383



16,689



16,689

Put option to purchase subsidiary's shares





-



(493)



-

Capital reserves





9,241



9,572



9,238

Accumulated deficit





(18,595)



(12,579)



(13,433)

Total equity attributed to shareholders of the company





140,037



13,196



12,501

Non-controlling interest





-



1,145



-

TOTAL EQUITY





140,037



14,341



12,501

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





225,874



74,538



92,753

 

 

NAYAX LTD. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME









Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



Year ended

December 31









2021



2020



2021



2020



2020









(Unaudited)



(Audited)









 U.S. dollars in thousands 





Note



(excluding loss per share data)





























Revenues

4



53,775



32,099



31,001



13,997



78,783



Cost of revenues





(29,953)



(16,259)



(17,680)



(6,818)



(41,603)



Gross Profit





23,822



15,840



13,321



7,179



37,180





























Research and development expenses





(8,022)



(4,012)



(4,722)



(1,784)



(9,300)



Selling, general and administrative expenses





(18,619)



(12,056)



(10,303)



(5,435)



(26,545)



Amortization in respect of capitalized development costs and technology





(1,698)



(1,824)



(820)



(923)



(3,559)



Other expenses, net 

10



(1,706)



0



(1,545)



0



0



Share in losses of associate company

5b



(57)



0



(57)



0



0



Loss from ordinary operations





(6,280)



(2,052)



(4,126)



(963)



(2,224)





























Finance expenses





(2,550)



(1,303)



(1,626)



(926)



(4,277)



Finance income





840



537



0



389



403



Loss before taxes on income





(7,990)



(2,818)



(5,752)



(1,500)



(6,098)





























Tax benefit





(52)



45



(108)



30



15



Loss for the period





(8,042)



(2,773)



(5,860)



(1,470)



(6,083)





























Attribution of loss for the period:

























To shareholders of the Company 





(8,036)



(2,903)



(5,860)



(1,586)



(6,254)



To non-controlling interests





(6)



130



0



116



171



Total





(8,042)



(2,773)



(5,860)



(1,470)



(6,083)





























Loss per share attributed to shareholders of the Company:

























Basic and diluted loss





(0.0291)



(0.0117)



(0.0192)



(0.0064)



(0.0252)





























  

  

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



























Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



Year ended

December 31





2021



2020



2021



2020



2020





(Unaudited)



(Audited)



























U.S. dollars in thousands

Loss for the period



(8,042)



(2,773)



(5,860)



(1,470)



(6,083)























Other comprehensive income (loss) forthe period:











































Items that will not be recycled to profit or loss: 





















Loss from remeasurement of liabilities (net) for retirement benefit obligations



-



-



-



-



(126)























Items that may be recycled to profit or loss:





















Gain (loss) from translation of financial statements of foreign activities



(240)



95



144



79



243

Total comprehensive loss for the period



(8,282)



(2,678)



(5,716)



(1,391)



(5,966)













































Attribution of total comprehensive loss for the period:





















To shareholders of the Company



(8,212)



(2,808)



(5,716)



(1,507)



(6,137)

To non-controlling interests



(70)



130



-



116



171

Total comprehensive loss for the period



(8,282)



(2,678)



(5,716)



(1,391)



(5,966)























 

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY















































Equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company











Share

capital





Share

premium



Defined

benefit

plans



Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders



Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests



Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary



Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements



Accumulated

deficit



Total equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company



Non-

controlling

interests



Total

equity



U.S. dollars in thousands 













































Balance at January 1, 2021 (audited)

7



16,689



(329)



10,085



(761)



-



243



(13,433)



12,501



-



12,501

Changes in the six months ended

June 30, 2021 (unaudited):











































Income (loss) for the period

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(8,036)



(8,036)



(6)



(8,042)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-



-



-



-



-



-



(176)



-



(176)



(64)



(240)

Non-controlling interests from business combination (See note 5a)

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



1,530



1,530

IPO (See note 10)

1



132,559



-



-



-



-



-



-



132,560



-



132,560

Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a)

-



-



-



205



-



-



-



-



205



(1,460)



(1,255)

Business combination under common control (see note 5d)

-



-



-



(26)



-



-



-



-



(26)



-



(26)

Options exercised

-



135



-



-



-



-



-



-



135



-



135

Share-based payment

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,874



2,874



-



2,874

Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited)

8



149,383



(329)



10,264



(761)



-



67



(18,595)



140,037



-



140,037

























































































Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)

7



16,689



(203)



10,085



(405)



(493)



-



(11,026)



14,654



1,015



15,669

Changes in the six months ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited):











































Income (loss) for the period

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(2,903)



(2,903)



130



(2,773)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-



-



-



-



-



-



95



-



95



-



95

Share-based payment

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



1,350



1,350



-



1,350

Balance at June 30, 2020 (unaudited)

7



16,689



(203)



10,085



(405)



(493)



95



(12,579)



13,196



1,145



14,341













































 

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)



















































Equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company













Share

capital





Share

premium



Defined

benefit

plans



Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders



Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests



Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary



Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements



Accumulated

deficit



Total equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company



Non-

controlling

interests



Total

equity





U.S. dollars in thousands 















































Balance at April 1, 2021 (unaudited)



7



16,689



(329)



10,085



(761)



-



(77)



(15,152)



10,462



1,460



11,922

Changes in the three months ended

June 30, 2021 (unaudited):













































Income (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(5,860)



(5,860)



-



(5,860)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



-



-



144



-



144



-



144

IPO (See note 10)



1



132,559



-



-



-



-



-



-



132,560



-



132,560

Transactions with non-controlling interests (See note 5a)



-



-



-



205



-



-



-



-



205



(1,460)



(1,255)

Business combination under common control (see note 5d)



-



-



-



(26)



-



-



-



-



(26)



-



(26)

Options exercised



-



135



-



-



-



-



-



-



135



-



135

Share-based payment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



2,417



2,417



-



2,417

Balance at June 30, 2021 (unaudited)



8



149,383



(329)



10,264



(761)



-



67



(18,595)



140,037



-



140,037





























































































Balance at April 1, 2020 (unaudited)



7



16,689



(203)



10,085



(405)



(493)



16



(11,354)



14,342



1,029



15,371

Changes in the three months ended

June 30, 2020 (unaudited):













































Income (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(1,586)



(1,586)



116



(1,470)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period



-



-



-



-



-



-



79



-



79



-



79

Share-based payment



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



361



361



-



361

Balance at June 30, 2020 (unaudited)



7



16,689



(203)



10,085



(405)



(493)



95



(12,579)



13,196



1,145



14,341















































 

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (continued)















































Equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company











Share

capital





Share

premium



Defined

benefit

plans



Reserve from

transactions

with

controlling

shareholders



Reserve from

transactions

with

non-controlling

interests



Call option

to purchase

shares of subsidiary



Capital reserve from gain and loss on translation of financial statements



Accumulated

deficit



Total equity attributed to  shareholders of the Company



Non-

controlling

interests



Total

equity



U.S. dollars in thousands 













































Balance at January 1, 2020 (audited)

7



16,689



(203)



10,085



(405)



(493)



-



(11,026)



14,654



1,015



15,669

Changes in 2020 (audited):











































Income (loss) for the period

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



(6,254)



(6,254)



171



(6,083)

Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

-



-



(126)



-



-



-



243



-



117



-



117

Transactions with non-controlling interests

-



-



-



-



(356)



493



-



-



137



(1,186)



(1,049)

Share-based payment

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



3,847



3,847



-



3,847

Balance at December 31, 2020 (audited)

7



16,689



(329)



10,085



(761)



-



243



(13,433)



12,501



-



12,501













































 

NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW































Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



Year ended December 31







2021



2020



2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)







U.S. dollars in thousands







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:























Net loss for the period





(8,042)



(2,773)



(5,860)



(1,470)



(6,083)

Adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from

operating activities (see Appendix A)

8,878



3,546



2,951



2,526



12,571

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





836



773



(2,909)



1,056



6,488

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:























Capitalized development costs





(3,038)



(2,494)



(1,307)



(1,290)



(5,731)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(582)



(718)



(59)



(160)



(2,125)

Loans extended to others





-



(43)



-



(17)



(141)

Investments in associates (see note 5b)





(2,449)



-



(2,149)



-



-

Loans repaid by shareholders





61



848



179



-



786

Increase in bank deposits





(31)



(211)



(26)



(211)



(411)

Purchase of subsidiary net of purchased cash

(notes 5a and 5d)





418



(686)



316



-



(686)

Repayment of liability to pay deferred consideration

in respect to business combinations (notes 5a and 5e)





(7,209)



(290)



(7,209)



(290)



(580)

Interest received





2



9



1



4



14

Investments in financial assets (see note 5c)





(221)



-



(221)



-



-

Proceeds from sub-lessee





158



143



80



74



302

Net cash used in investing activities





(12,891)



(3,442)



(10,395)



(1,890)



(8,572)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:























IPO (note 10)





132,560



-



132,560



-



-

Interest paid





(450)



(526)



(184)



(244)



(1,065)

Short-term bank credit received (repayment), net





(11,393)



(2,013)



(11,731)



(3,807)



2,976

Support received (royalties paid) in respect to

government assistance plans





(199)



-



(144)



-



16

Transactions with non-controlling interests (see note 5a)





(512)



-



(512)



-



(1,049)

Long-term bank loans received





-



4,735



-



4,735



4,734

Repayment of long-term bank loans





(1,266)



(435)



(852)



(180)



(1,003)

Long-term loans received from others 





-



3,804



-



353



3,804

Repayment of long-term loans from others





(725)



(484)



(279)



(484)



(920)

Loans received from shareholders





8,900



592



3,500



322



-

Repayment of loans from shareholders





(8,900)



-



(8,900)



-



-

Decrease in other long-term liabilities





(145)



(88)



(73)



(45)



(280)

Options exercised





135



-



135



-



-

Repayment of lease liability principal





(727)



(544)



(410)



(290)



(1,167)

Net cash provided by financing activities





117,278



5,041



113,110



360



6,046

























Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 





105,223



2,372



99,806



(474)



3,962

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at Beginning of period





8,195



4,412



13,291



7,043



4,412

Gains (losses) from exchange differences on cash and cash equivalents



(105)



243



210



465



(222)

Gains (losses) from translation of cash and cash equivalents of foreign activity 

(263)



2



(257)



(5)



43

Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period





113,050



7,029



113,050



7,029



8,195

























NAYAX LTD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Continued)































Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



Year ended December 31







2021



2020



2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)































U.S. dollars in thousands

Appendix A – adjustments required to reflect the cash flows from operating activities:







































Adjustments in respect of:























Depreciation and amortization





3,433



2,920



1,761



1,487



5,908

Retirement benefit obligation, net





49



(48)



55



(5)



106

Income taxes





(84)



(59)



(10)



(32)



(230)

Financing expenses (income), net





734



(45)



604



158



3,428

Expenses in respect of long-term employee benefits





107



161



61



89



5

Share in losses of associate company





57



-



57



-



-

Expenses in respect of share-based payment





2,565



1,035



2,192



270



2,965

Total adjustments





6,861



3,964



4,720



1,967



12,182

























Changes in operating asset and liability items:























Decrease (increase) in restricted cash in respect of processing activity





(4,884)



(2,995)



(7,635)



454



(11,930)

Decrease (increase) in receivables from processing activity





(5,846)



2,595



(4,489)



(3,010)



5,003

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables





(1,980)



1,670



(3,084)



2,282



(3,894)

Decrease (increase) in other receivables





(206)



413



(838)



(313)



(389)

Increase in inventory





(83)



(1,005)



(519)



(1,112)



(511)

Increase (decrease) in payables for processing activity





17,213



(11)



14,770



2,689



7,203

Increase (decrease) in trade payables 





(3,847)



(1,310)



(1,189)



(729)



3,154

Increase in other payables





1,650



225



1,215



298



1,753

Total changes in operating asset and liability items





2,017



(418)



(1,769)



559



389

Total adjustments required to reflect the cash flow from operating activities





8,878



3,546



2,951



2,526



12,571











































































Six months ended

June 30



Three months ended

June 30



Year ended December 31







2021



2020



2021



2020



2020







(Unaudited)



(Audited)































U.S. dollars in thousands

























Purchase of property, plant and equipment on credit





-



-



-



-



575

Acquisition of patents against offset of loan





-



-



-



-



806

Recognition of right-of-use asset in respect of lease of buildings against a lease liability





1,543



-



1,469



-



1,235

Capitalized development costs





726



315



229



91



883

























 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nayax-reports-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-quarterly-revenue-grew-121-to-31-million-301360502.html

SOURCE Nayax

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.