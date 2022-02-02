MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naylor Association Solutions, a leading provider of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue, today announced an expanded partnership with Brazen, a leading virtual professional development event and recruitment platform. Professional associations leveraging Naylor's career center solutions will now have access to Brazen's innovative and easy-to-use online event hosting platform, providing them with increased access to integrated, virtual events through the Naylor and Brazen platform at improved value.
"We are pleased to be strengthening our partnership with Brazen simply because their platform and service offerings are truly best-in-class in the virtual professional development event space," said Alex DeBarr, President and CEO of Naylor Association Solutions. "The professional and trade associations we work with are rightly searching for integrated digital platforms, and this agreement gives us access to Brazen's entire portfolio."
The Brazen platform hosts a wide range of online event formats including virtual hiring events, live webinars, interactive networking events and more. The platform is especially conducive to online career fairs, allowing employers to set up digital booths and connect them with interested applicants in an efficient and streamlined manner, allowing attendees to participate in more interviews than a traditional in-person job fair.
"The global pandemic skyrocketed the demand for virtual and hybrid events and so many of us experienced first-hand the flexibility and efficiency they provide," said Joe Matar, vice president of marketing at Brazen. "We are thrilled to partner with Naylor and enhance the lineup of technology and services available to their customers."
Naylor is the leading provider of career center solutions for professional associations and trade societies and the only career center platform endorsed by ASAE since 2002.
About Naylor
Naylor Association Solutions is devoted to building stronger associations. As strategic partners to professional and trade associations in the U.S. and Canada, Naylor offers a comprehensive set of innovative association tools and services that strengthen member engagement and increase non-dues revenue. Our offerings include member communications, management of live and online meetings and events, online career centers, Association Management Software (AMS) and Member Data Platform (MDP), full-service association management and online learning. Naylor's team supports its clients with unmatched depth and breadth of expertise and an innovative spirit in solving the unique challenges faced by associations. Naylor also delivers valuable insights through its customized client portals that provide real-time feedback and advanced analytics. Founded in 1969, today, Naylor serves more than 1,600 associations across 80+ industries. Our headquarters are in McLean, Va. with additional offices in Alpharetta, Ga.; Gainesville, Fla.; Schaumburg, Ill.; and Winnipeg, Manitoba. For more information, visit https://naylor.com.
