WASHINGTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM)® is excited to announce NCCAOM Board Chair, Dr. Iman Majd, has been elected to the Academic Consortium for Integrative Medicine and Health's Board as an At-Large Director.
Dr. Majd, MD, MS, EAMP/L.Ac, Dip. ABFM, ABoIM, Dipl. Ac. (NCCAOM)®, DABMA, ABIHM, Certified GUNN-IMS, is serving as the current Chair of the NCCAOM Board since March 2020 and as a Commissioner since 2013. As Board Chair, he has had a significant impact on furthering the organization's mission during unprecedented times for the NCCAOM due to the pandemic. Dr. Majd is also the Founding Director of the Ocher Center for Integrative Health Clinic at the University of Washington and an Integrative Medicine physician. In his practice, Dr. Majd, combines a whole-health approach with conventional medicine to optimize patients' health.
"I am honored to be appointed on the Board of the Academic Consortium at such a pivotal time for integrative medicine," stated Dr, Majd. "With the growth of integrative medicine and the increase in demand for integrative medicine practitioners, my experience as the Chair of the NCCAOM Board and Founding Director, faculty member and physician at the Osher Center for Integrative Health Clinic at the University of Washington will further advance the mission of the Academic Consortium."
In pursuit of his passion for Integrative Medicine and acupuncture , and integration of non-conventional approaches into the mainstream medical practice, Dr. Majd became board-certified by the American Board of Integrative Medicine (ABoIM). He currently serves as the Interim Director of Osher Center for Integrative Health at the University of Washington, and faculty at the UW Department of Family Medicine. His clinical and research interests include an integrative approach to neurodegenerative disorders, pain management and immune wellness. He is strongly committed to the notion of a more inclusive and collaborative health care model that embraces and incorporates different disciples in patient care.
"The NCCAOM is so pleased of Dr. Majd's appointment to the Academic Consortium's Board. Dr. Majd's transformative leadership as the NCCAOM Chair has resulted in significant achievements and growth for the NCCAOM and this, coupled with his exemplary background and experience as an integrative medicine academic leader and clinician, will be a tremendous asset to the Consortium", said Mina Larson, M.S., MBA, CAE, NCCAOM CEO. "This is also an opportunity for the NCCAOM to further collaborate with the Academic Consortium in its mission of advancing integrative medicine and health."
About NCCAOM
Media Contact
