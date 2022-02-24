LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SoftIron Ltd., the leader in task-specific data infrastructure appliances, today announced their selection by National Computational Infrastructure (NCI) Australia, to provide Ceph-based object storage for its integrated computational environment. The new storage system will support Australia's leading researchers through the provision of High-Performance Computing (HPC), Cloud Computing and Data services for a number of high-profile projects for the center, including operational data products.
The NCI system will operate using four classes of storage platforms across the facility, consisting of; (1) an HPC storage platform, (2) a facility-wide high-performance persistent storage platform, (3) a cloud-focused object store, and (4) a large-scale hierarchical storage management (HSM) based archival storage system. The system will leverage the use of open source Ceph through SoftIron's HyperDrive® storage appliances, initially providing 12.5 Petabytes of object storage for an Openstack cloud framework and the active project data for the various projects using the system.
"NCI is supporting Australian researchers across many disciplines with disparate needs, from High-Performance Computing, High-Performance Data, and High Throughput Computing - all of which have their own set of critical demands that must be addressed across a range of disciplines," said Andrew Howard, Associate Director - Cloud Services at NCI Australia. "In building a 'Supercomputing for All' approach, we've been able to revisit many past assumptions about what, where, and how we deploy, manage and support our data infrastructure. Ubiquitous access to that infrastructure implies exponential growth in the underlying storage demands that will be required to underpin this. Ultimately we chose to leverage the open source route for all the benefits that using an open source-based system conveys to a technology organization. We chose Ceph, specifically, for its maturity and robust capability as a unified, distributed storage system for emerging and non-traditional HPC capabilities. This offers unprecedented flexibility in its ability to offer object, block and file storage protocols in a single storage cluster, with the ability to scale virtually infinitely, as demands arise. SoftIron became the natural choice after an examination of their Ceph-based HyperDrive appliances, which provide a robust array of benefits through their task-specific engineering."
SoftIron's "task-specific" design approach maximizes performance and efficiency, providing powerful, flexible, and durable appliances in a highly efficient form factor that dramatically improve efficiencies and costs by eliminating waste at the hardware level. HyperDrive storage appliances are uniquely engineered to maximize the operation of Ceph by designing the hardware around the needs of the operating source code, producing units purpose-built for maximum performance, virtually eliminating all hardware inefficiencies, creating greener, higher-performing, more cost-effective appliances.
"As computing needs increasingly reach into the multi-petabyte realms, the economics of data will require that organizations seek ways to liberate themselves from proprietary data infrastructures which become increasingly expensive to extricate themselves from," said Phil Straw, CEO of SoftIron. "SoftIron has put the system architects and their organizations back at the center of control, enabling them to 'have their cake and eat it too' by providing them with the performance and flexibility they need, without the vendor lock, or the scaling waste and the relative costs of proprietary solutions. We are proud to see organizations like NCI Australia pioneering systems that increasingly leverage open source solutions as the path forward. Installations like this are benchmarks for how systems will be architected to deliver value across wide ranges of use."
SoftIron and NCI Speaking at SupercomputingAsia 2022
SoftIron and NCI will be jointly presenting at SupercomputingAsia (SCA) next month. Titled, "The Critical Role Open Source Storage will Play in Advancing a Vision of Supercomputing for All,' this presentation will focus on the challenges that organizations face as they work to provide ubiquitous access to multi-modal supercomputing servicing diverse research teams, and the role that open source technologies will have as computing evolves to meet the demands of scale and the evolution towards Edge Computing. The talk will outline how SoftIron and NCI have collaborated to address these challenges in the high performance supercomputing environment, delivering a Ceph-based storage capability to underpin NCI's 'Supercomputing for All' vision. The presentation will take place in person at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre. The talk will take place on Thursday, March 3rd at 2:45pm Singapore Standard Time (GMT+8). For more information on this presentation, please visit https://www.sc-asia.org
About SoftIron®
SoftIron® is the world leader in task-specific appliances for scale-out data center solutions. Their superior, purpose-built hardware is designed, developed, and manufactured in-house. They are the only manufacturer to offer auditable provenance through the product lifecycle. SoftIron's HyperDrive® software-defined enterprise storage portfolio runs at wire-speed and is custom-designed to optimize Ceph. SoftIron simplifies the deployment of open source based architectures by delivering an enterprise class user experience yet free from software and hardware lock-in. For more information, visit http://www.SoftIron.com.
