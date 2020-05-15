WASHINGTON, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the nation's largest and most representative trade group for the legal cannabis industry, today announced new guidelines that will allow exhibitors to bring cannabis products to the Moscone Center expo floor during its annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in San Francisco. Moscone Center will be the first convention center in the nation to authorize exhibitors, including consumer brands and dispensaries, to bring products containing THC into the venue for display purposes only.
This year's conference, taking place from October 29 - November 1, 2020, is projected to attract cannabis industry professionals that span across industries, including cultivation, extraction, investment, science laboratories, law, infused product manufacturers and retail. San Francisco's updated guidelines for Cannabis Business Summit & Expo will provide significant opportunities for exhibitors that have been unable to show their distinctive products to attendees in the past. In accordance with state regulations, the sale, distribution, or consumption of THC-based products is still prohibited on Moscone Center premises.
"NCIA is pleased to be the first conference in the industry that will allow exhibitors to display their actual products inside a city's convention center," said Aaron Smith, Executive Director of National Cannabis Industry Association. "This sets a momentous precedent for all cannabis conferences and we hope brands and retailers are able to make deeper connections and create more opportunities to educate attendees through these new guidelines.
Register today for the largest and only association-led national tradeshow in the industry.
About National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)
National Cannabis Industry Association was founded on the principle of power in numbers. The thousands of businesses involved in the state-legal cannabis industry represent a tremendous economic force in this country and, as the industry's national trade association, NCIA proudly works every day to ensure our growing business sector has a seat at the table on the national stage. Representing nearly 2,000 member-businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals, NCIA is leading the charge to protect legal cannabis businesses, defend our state laws, and advance federal policy reforms. NCIA is a 501(C)(6) nonprofit trade association with the mission of advancing the legal and responsible cannabis industry.
Media Contact
MATTIO Communications
ncia@mattio.com