WASHINGTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA), the nation's largest and most representative trade group for the legal cannabis industry, today announced it has delayed the annual Cannabis Business Summit & Expo to September 29 through October 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The event, previously scheduled to take place from June 15 through 17, 2020, will still be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and all attendee and exhibitor registrations for the original dates will be honored.
"The health and safety of our members, speakers, exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, and staff is our number one priority," said Aaron Smith, executive director of the National Cannabis Industry Association. "We understand the concerns that many of our members may be feeling as we move forward into unknown territory. However, our industry is used to weathering the worst of storms and thriving in the harshest environments. NCIA is confident that the industry will rise to this occasion and continue to grow and thrive. We assure both cannabis business owners and consumers that we will continue to represent the industry in our nation's capital and offer support to help you get through the weeks and months ahead. We are dedicated to ensuring that recovery efforts can begin as soon as is safely possible, and the new dates for the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo are specifically timed to help cannabis businesses move forward and thrive with the increasing understanding that we are an essential component of personal, social, and economic health in this country."
Under the revised schedule, workshops, tours and education panels will start on September 29 and exhibits will open from September 30 to October 1. The Cannabis Business Summit & Expo is projected to attract thousands of cannabis industry professionals that span across industries, including cultivation, extraction, investment, science laboratories, law, infused product manufacturers and retail. The annual summit represents NCIA's core values of education, advocacy and community and will provide invaluable insights to business owners at every stage of growth in the industry. Attendees and exhibitors can find more information at www.cannabisbusinesssummit.com.
About The National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA)
The National Cannabis Industry Association was founded on the principle of power in numbers. The thousands of businesses involved in the state-legal cannabis industry represent a tremendous economic force in this country and as the industry's national trade association, NCIA proudly works every day to ensure our growing business sector has a seat at the table on the national stage. Representing nearly 2,000 member-businesses and tens-of-thousands of cannabis professionals, NCIA is leading the charge to protect legal cannabis businesses, defend our state laws, and advance federal policy reforms. NCIA is a 501(C)(6) nonprofit trade association with the mission of advancing the legal and responsible cannabis industry.
