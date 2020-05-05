WILMINGTON, N.C., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that it has appointed Pam Kilday, Steve Collins and Jon Doyle to its Board of Directors.
"We are pleased to welcome Pam, Steve and Jon to the nCino board," said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. "Their expertise, experience and insights will provide great benefits to our company as we continue to transform how financial institutions across the globe do business, empowering them with an end-to-end digital platform that increases efficiency, mitigates risk and replaces point solutions and manual-based processes."
Kilday, a financial operations and technology specialist, spent over 30 years in senior management and executive roles in the financial services industry at institutions such as SunTrust Bank, now Truist Financial; Wachovia, now Wells Fargo; and Bank of America. Most recently, Ms. Kilday was responsible for leading strategic and operational initiatives to improve client experience and drive growth and innovation across all lines of business as head of operations at SunTrust.
Collins brings over 30 years of financial and technological experience to nCino's Board of Directors. Mr. Collins was previously the CFO of ExactTarget, a marketing automation SaaS provider acquired by Salesforce, and was also the CFO of Navteq, a digital mapping provider acquired by Nokia. He has experience on the Boards of a number of leading software companies such as Shopify, Sprout Social, MuleSoft, Paycor and Instructure, bringing significant SaaS experience across industries.
Doyle is currently vice chairman, senior managing principal and head of financial services at Piper Sandler Companies where he leads the overall strategy and vision of the financial services group. Previously, he was senior managing principal at Sandler O'Neill + Partners. Along with his appointment to nCino's board, Mr. Doyle holds board memberships at Piper Sandler Companies and The Governor's Academy.
Kilday, Collins and Doyle join Jeffrey Horing, managing director at Insight Partners; Jeffrey Lunsford, CEO of Tealium; William Ruh, president of Cairn Capital Management; Spencer Lake, former vice chairman of global banking and markets at HSBC; and Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino, on nCino's Board of Directors.
About nCino
nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Its Bank Operating System improves employee efficiency while enhancing the customer experience for onboarding, loans and deposits across all lines of business. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,100 financial institutions globally whose assets range in size from $30 million to $2 trillion. A proven leader, nCino is part of the Forbes Cloud 100 and was named the #1 "Best Fintech to Work For" by American Banker. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.