ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support the critical shortage of medical equipment and supplies. Tapping into our significant network of American manufacturers, and working alongside several agencies to assist FEMA's efforts, NCMS is securing feedback from advanced manufacturing companies about capability, capacity, time frames, and other data that will be provided to the DOD and FEMA. This information is crucial in understanding the current and future supply base while expediting connectivity and communications.
As the Federal Government continues to take aggressive steps to address the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, NCMS is encouraging our members and broader manufacturing partners to rally together during this national crisis.
Some of the prioritized needs are:
Ventilators
N95 face masks
Level 4 Gowns
Face shields
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Sterilization Technologies
Respirators
"With the engagement of our diverse network, NCMS will rapidly identify innovations and accelerate these solutions into the hands of those who need them most," Lisa Strama, President and CEO of NCMS, "it is imperative that we all bring our resources forward to help the COVID-19 fight."
To participate in this call for critical information please visit https://www.ncms.org/covid19/assist/.
Please share this important information.
About NCMS
