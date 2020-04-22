NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated risk, vendor and compliance solutions for financial institutions, announced a new board of directors. Joining the board of directors are Brian Longe, Paul Margolis, Kirk Bowman, Nick Orum, Jon Cheek, and Carl Theobald. Michael Berman, the founder and CEO of Ncontracts, will remain on the board of directors. Three of the new directors are executives with Gryphon Investors, the San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm that recently invested with Ncontracts.
Brian Longe is a veteran fintech executive who has spent the past 25 years growing revenue and earnings by focusing on technology and digital transformation. Over his 10-year tenure as CEO, Longe built Wolters Kluwer Financial and Compliance Services into a leading global financial services IT powerhouse. As CEO of AST, a leading provider of registry services and technology to financial market participants, he was lauded for his digital initiatives and expanding business lines. He has also distinguished himself as president and CEO for Paragon Holdings/A.B. Dick Company, president of Bell and Howell Imaging Companies and as a member of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Advisory Board. He has an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor's degree in Economics from Albion College.
Paul Margolis is a successful CEO, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist with more than 25 years of experience building companies. As partner at Longworth Venture Partners, which he co-founded in 1999, he has served on the board of numerous technology companies. He also founded software leader Marcam Corporation, guiding it through its IPO and growing revenue to over $200 million over his 15-year tenure. Margolis earned his MBA from Harvard Business School and his BA from Brown University.
Kirk Bowman is a venture capitalist who has spent the past 15 years serving on the boards of various software and technology companies. An expert in sales strategy and organization, he is a lecturer at the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Career highlights include sales roles with Equallogic, VMware, Inktomi, Model N, Object Design, and Parametric Technology Corporation. He has a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Northwestern University.
Nick Orum has more than 25 years' experience growing innovative companies as co-founder and president of Gryphon Investors. He has brought his expertise to over 20 boards as chairman or director, carving out a niche in the business service and software industries. Before co-founding Gryphon, he was with Oak Hill Partners and Merrill Lynch's High Yield Finance Group. Orum holds a B.A. in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University.
Carl Theobald, software operating partner at Gryphon, is a seasoned technology executive with more than 25 years' experience driving rapid growth for software and SaaS companies through innovation, product vision, and execution. A three-time Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") CEO, he's served executive roles at Oracle and Serena Software as well as digital commerce platform 2checkout, mobile marketing automation platform FollowAnalytics, and personalization technology provider RichRelevance. He has an MSE in Engineering-Economic Systems from Stanford University and a BS in Electrical Engineering from Princeton University.
Jon Cheek, principal in the software group at Gryphon, is an expert in leading platform investments in software and technology-enabled services companies. Focused on sourcing, analyzing, executing, and monitoring technology investments, Cheek previously served as an investment professional with Serent Capital and Vector Capital and a business analyst for McKinsey & Company in San Francisco. He has an MBA and a B.S. in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University.
Michael Berman, founder and CEO of Ncontracts, is a master of solving risk and compliance management challenges. Under his leadership, Ncontracts has rapidly grown into a leading enterprise risk management firm serving the financial services industry. Prior to founding Ncontracts in 2009, he was general counsel for Goldleaf Financial Solutions, Tecniflex, Inc. and Imagic Corporation. Berman is a sought-after speaker at financial institution conferences on risk management. He received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and holds a J.D. degree from the University of Tennessee.
"Ncontracts welcomes the leadership of these dynamic innovators as we enter the next stage of growth and build on our history of success," said Berman. "Their expertise will reap invaluable strategic insights for increasing our market share while benefiting our customers and employees. With Gryphon's expertise and support, we are tremendously excited about trajectory."
About Ncontracts:
Ncontracts provides vendor, risk management and compliance software to a rapidly expanding customer base of more than 1,400 financial institutions located in all 50 states and U.S. territories. The company's powerful combination of software and services enables financial institutions to achieve their risk management and compliance goals with an integrated, user-friendly cloud-based solution suite that encompasses all facets of operational risk.