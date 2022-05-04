Lori Moore, PharmD, CAPT United States Public Health Service (USPHS), and Paloma L. Hawry, CDC Contractor, Deloitte Consulting | Federal Healthcare, are Recognized as NCPDP Champions
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today at its Annual Technology & Business Conference, NCPDP announced its 2022 Champion Award recipients, Lori Moore, PharmD, CAPT United States Public Health Service (USPHS), and Paloma L. Hawry, CDC Contractor, Deloitte Consulting | Federal Healthcare. NCPDP's Champion Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments or work to improve patient care by actively supporting NCPDP members and its initiatives.
NCPDP President & CEO Lee Ann Stember stated, "This year, we are honored to present the Champion Award to two individuals. Captain Lori Moore and Paloma Hawry have provided outstanding support to NCPDP's MC Emergency Preparedness Task Group, specifically for all COVID-19 related activities last year. They were instrumental in bringing industry concerns to key decision makers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Their engagement and support helped enable NCPDP to quickly develop industry guidance for onsite testing, pharmacy specimen collection, vaccine inventory management and administration within the retail sector."
Stember continued, "Their unwavering support continued throughout the year and toward the end of 2021 with changes regarding over-the-counter test kits and oral antivirals. Their level of collaboration was exceptional. Their ability to have open dialog to discuss potential options, while seeking input from Task Group co-chairs, ensured they were helping inform critical decision makers and government officials of the various options or solutions the industry could implement."
NCPDP's Annual Conference continues today with Keynote Speaker Lygeia Ricciardi, Digital Health and Patient Engagement Pioneer; Featured Speaker Doug Long, presenting the IQVIA™ Market Trends Report; and more educational programming and networking opportunities.
For real-time updates during the conference, follow https://twitter.com/NCPDP or join the discussion using the hashtag #NCPDP22.
