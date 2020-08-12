SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While this may not be the launch moment we planned for, when a partnership nearly two centuries in the making comes together, it's a reminder that history's best teams are built over time. Guinness is proud to announce it is now a partner and Official Beer of Notre Dame Fighting Irish Alumni and Fans, a group that numbers well over 40 million across the U.S. Our seven-year partnership will unite two Irish institutions and bring to life new traditions, like raising a Guinness toast to honor the Irish faithful – whether you're Irish by blood or in spirit.
While these are no doubt unprecedented times, we're also reminded that football is more than just a game. It's about building bonds between us – especially in the hardest of times. It's about believing a comeback is always possible and, just like the best pint in the world, great things come to those who wait. Because no matter what…
We will play again.
To help us all look forward, we're also honored that former Fighting Irish quarterback Joe Montana will be the National Ambassador for our partnership. As an icon who has won both collegiate and professional championships, Joe is the epitome of a great leader known for staying cool under fire. Fans 21-and-over can expect to see Montana featured in Guinness TV spots, social media, and other promotional activities, including a focus on encouraging responsible drinking.
"As a former player and an alum, Notre Dame has always had a special place in my heart, and on a trip with my family to Ireland, I fell in love with Guinness. A perfect pint is lighter and more delicious than I ever imagined," Montana said. "I also love that Guinness and Notre Dame have shared values – a respect for tradition, but also a relentless desire to win and a commitment to building an even better future."
"This is a dream come true, even as we go through these challenging times," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness brand director. "It's not often that you come across a group that so closely aligns with your purpose, but that's exactly what we've found in the fans and alumni of Notre Dame. And as we kick off our partnership, we're also lucky to have a living legend like Joe Montana – the Comeback Kid – on our side. What's more, the network of Fighting Irish supporters extends well beyond South Bend – from New York to Chicago to Baltimore to Dublin and around the world – and this year and beyond, it's going to be a privilege to experience their passion for the university and to build new traditions together. Cheers to this partnership nearly 200 years in the making."
Guinness and Notre Dame are pleased to give fans of legal drinking age a new way to relive their favorite football memories and start new Saturday traditions with special edition Notre Dame 8-packs of Guinness Draught cans, which can be found across select U.S. markets, including Indiana, New York, Chicago and Boston. Guinness and Notre Dame are also working together to establish a shared culture that prioritizes responsible drinking above all else.
Keep up with all things Guinness and Notre Dame by following @GuinnessUS on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. And remember, wherever you're safely raising a pint to the Fighting Irish, always drink responsibly.
About Guinness
The Guinness brand was established in 1759, when Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000 year lease on St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. Brewed using four main ingredients, water, barley (malted & roasted), hops and yeast, Guinness is the world's most popular stout. The iconic beer is brewed in 49 countries worldwide and sold in over 150 with almost 9 million glasses of Guinness enjoyed every day around the world. The most GUINNESS is sold in Great Britain, Ireland, USA, Nigeria and Cameroon. More information can be found at www.guinness.com.
About Diageo
Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.
Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.
Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.
About Notre Dame
For more information on the University of Notre Dame, visit nd.edu.
Founded in 1842, the University of Notre Dame is the nation's leading Catholic research university, providing a distinctive voice in higher education that is at once rigorously intellectual, unapologetically moral in orientation, and firmly embracing of a service ethos. Rated among the top 15 of all U.S. research universities, Notre Dame ranks in the top 10 in the percentage of students who study abroad and has seen research funding double in the past decade. The University is organized into four undergraduate colleges — Arts and Letters, Science, Engineering, and the Mendoza College of Business — the School of Architecture, the Keough School of Global Affairs, the Law School and the Graduate School. It is located adjacent to the city of South Bend, Indiana, in a region with a population of more than 300,000, and is widely known for the beauty of its campus, including the Golden Dome of the Main Building, the world's most recognized university landmark.
About Notre Dame Athletics
For more information on Notre Dame Athletics, visit und.com.
The University of Notre Dame sponsors 26 varsity athletics programs (13 men's, 13 women's), dating back to 1887 when the Irish played their first football game. Notre Dame won its 29th and 30th team national championships in 2018 when the Irish claimed the NCAA Fencing Championship and the NCAA Women's Basketball Championship following previous titles in football (11 consensus), fencing (eight), women's soccer (three), plus one each in men's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis, men's golf and men's cross country. Notre Dame remains an independent in football, but most other Irish sports began competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference during the 2013-14 season. In 2019, Notre Dame student-athletes recorded the highest NCAA Graduation Success Rate figure (98) among all Football Bowl Subdivision institutions.
