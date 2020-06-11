CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NearU HVAC Services, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Carolina Heating Services in Greenville, SC. With this acquisition, NearU has established a multi-state footprint and tripled its employee base within the first four months of its inaugural acquisition.
"Carolina Heating Services has established itself as the market leader in Greenville since the late 1980's and has built a strong local brand. The company's dedicated focus on customer experience and employee training is culturally aligned with NearU's steadfast vision to be the preferred service provider and the preferred employer in the markets in which it operates. We look forward to implementing our value creation plans for Carolina Heating Services with the help of their incredibly talented team and we welcome the customers and employees of Carolina Heating Services to the rapidly growing NearU family," said Ashish Achlerkar, NearU's Founder and CEO.
"After nearly four decades of building a strong local brand, providing career paths to hundreds of employees, and serving thousands of customers, we wanted to transition the company to a growth-oriented, culturally-aligned partner for the next chapter of Carolina Heating Services' growth. I am highly confident that the NearU team will take excellent care of our customers, invest in career opportunities for our employees and take our legacy to greater heights. The NearU team fulfilled their promise to deliver a highly confidential and efficient transaction at a fair value for our shareholders. Their approach is honest and straightforward, and they remained steadfast in their commitment to the agreed-upon deal terms despite the global pandemic and uncertain macroeconomic circumstances," said Scott Kelly, the Founder and President of Carolina Heating Services.
Under NearU's ownership, the Carolina Heating Services NearU team will be led by Connie Caldwell, a 16-year veteran of the Company, who added "I look forward to helping implement NearU's transformational vision for Carolina Heating Services and for the growth opportunities for all of our team members. I am greatly confident that the NearU team will significantly raise the bar for customer and employee experience in the HVAC industry."
NearU is a technician and customer-centric provider of residential and light commercial HVAC services. The company is well-capitalized and seeks to grow organically and by acquiring or partnering with leading HVAC contractors.
Carolina Heating Services, a Greenville, SC-based company, provides recurring maintenance, repair, and installation services for HVAC equipment and redundant power equipment including back-up generators. The Company was formed in 1987 and became a part of NearU HVAC Services in June 2020.
