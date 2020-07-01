CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. announced that after six successful years with the Otto Group—first as a member of the Executive Board of the Otto Group responsible for Retail and later as CEO of Crate and Barrel Holdings, Inc.—Neela has decided to leave the company on August 1st to pursue new opportunities. Neela informed the board of her decision late last year and the name of her successor will be announced shortly.
"It has been a pleasure to lead these amazing brands at Crate and CB2," shared Neela. "We have accelerated their strategic and operational capabilities as a digitally-forward, innovative retailer now positioned for the future. This is a passionate, talented team with a great platform for continued success. I thank them for their commitment and as I take on new challenges, I look forward to seeing their future achievements."
As a member of the Executive Board, Neela made significant contributions to the Group's customer orientation and the integration of retail and online channels. As CEO of Crate and Barrel Holdings, she successfully drove the continued sales growth and operational development of the company. Among other achievements, she led the expansion of the CB2 brand, the acquisition of Hudson Grace, the launch of Crate and Barrel's first full-service restaurant concept, The Table at Crate, and a more seamless integration of offline and online channels.
Prof. Dr. Michael Otto, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Otto Group said: "I would like to personally thank Neela for her contribution to the Otto Group over the past six years, first during her tenure in Hamburg and then as the CEO of Crate and Barrel. Though we are losing a global leader whose strategic vision, customer focus and digital expertise has brought us much success, I wish her well in her future endeavors."
Crate and Barrel Holdings
Global specialty retailer Crate and Barrel Holdings curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate and Barrel Holdings includes lifestyle brands Crate and Barrel, CB2, Crate and Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate and Barrel and CB2 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Crate and Barrel Holdings stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.