NEW YORK, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM, an alternative investment management firm, has announced that Neil Phillips has joined its Board of Directors.
Mr. Phillips is the Founder of Visible Men and the Co-Founder and CEO of Visible Men Academy. He has over 30 years of experience as an educator, entrepreneur, and youth advocate. Neil is regarded as a national thought leader and renowned speaker on black male achievement, race in America, and youth empowerment.
"We are excited to welcome Neil as an independent board member," said Mike Damaso, Partner at CBAM. "His exceptional experience as a leader, educator, and mentor will prove invaluable in ensuring our firm has true diversity of thought and perspective at all levels as we look to make a positive impact for our clients, employees and all other stakeholders."
"Having known Neil for many years now, I am proud to welcome him to the CBAM team. Neil's experience and accomplishments reflect a life-long dedication to building a society of diversity and inclusion, values that are at the core of our firm here at CBAM." Said Don Young, Partner at CBAM.
"I look forward to joining CBAM's board to help grow and position the organization for long-term success," Phillips said. "CBAM's inclusive and collaborative culture and emphasis on personal and professional growth align with my values and background. I am excited about the opportunities the firm has ahead of it across its operations and activities and look forward to providing my guidance to its leadership as they seize those opportunities."
In addition to his role as the Founder of Visible Men and the Co-Founder and CEO of Visible Men Academy Mr. Phillips serves on the Board of Directors for the Nantucket Project and served on the Board of Directors for Washington Jesuit Academy in Northeast Washington D.C. and the United Way of Manatee County, Florida. Prior to founding Visible Men, he served as the Assistant Headmaster at the Landon School in Bethesda, MD and as Interim Head of Upper School at the Out-of-Door Academy in Sarasota, Florida. Mr. Phillips is an Aspen Institute Pahara Fellow. He is a member of the inaugural Echoing Green/Open Society Foundations Black Male Achievement Fellowship. Neil was awarded for his talk, "Race to Truth" and his onstage conversations with Norman Lear (2016) and former President, George W. Bush (2018). He earned his B.A. in English and American Literature from Harvard University.
About CBAM
CBAM Partners, LLC an Eldridge business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $12.1 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com
